Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pro-Russia separatists fete Soviet WWII victory in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Published

Separatist leader Denis Pushilin said the flag had been banned by Kyiv authorities
Separatist leader Denis Pushilin said the flag had been banned by Kyiv authorities - Copyright AFP YAMIL LAGE
Separatist leader Denis Pushilin said the flag had been banned by Kyiv authorities - Copyright AFP YAMIL LAGE

A giant black and orange ribbon was carried Monday through Mariupol, a strategic Ukrainian port city seized by Russian troops last month, to mark Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The ribbon of Saint George — a symbol of WWII celebrations in Russia, especially on Victory Day on May 9 — was displayed in the city that has seen some of the heaviest fighting since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. 

The 300-metre- (984-foot-) long ribbon was carried by Mariupol residents and separatist leader Denis Pushilin.

“For eight long years the inhabitants of this city could not wear this symbol of courage and military glory of soldiers-liberators,” he said on Telegram, claiming that it was “banned by the Kyiv regime”. 

Russian troops besieged Mariupol for several weeks and hundreds are believed to have died in the southeastern Ukrainian city that was left without access to food, water or electricity.

In late April, Moscow said it had taken control of the city, except for the huge Azovstal steel plant where the remaining Ukrainian forces are holed up.

The Kremlin said last week that there were no Victory Day celebrations planned in the battered city. 

In this article:Celebration, Conflict, Mariupol, Russia, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Two planes from budget Mexican carrier Volaris nearly collided on a Mexico City runway Saturday night Two planes from budget Mexican carrier Volaris nearly collided on a Mexico City runway Saturday night

World

Jetliner aborts landing in Mexico to avoid another plane

A jetliner attempting to land in Mexico City aborted its approach at the last second to avoid hitting a plane taxiing on the runway.

14 hours ago
An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem

World

More violence after Israel arrests Palestinian suspected axe murderers

An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem -...

12 hours ago
Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months

World

Downtown Beijing goes quiet as zero-Covid policy smothers capital

Beijing residents fear they may soon find themselves in the grip of the same draconian measures that have trapped most of Shanghai's 25 million...

12 hours ago
Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it Biden is on a three-day visit to the region, in the latest show of US support for Ukraine and the countries assisting it

World

Jill Biden hails ‘amazingly strong’ Ukraine refugees in Romania

US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the "amazingly strong" refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday.

23 hours ago