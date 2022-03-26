Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Prince William says ‘supports’ Bahamas decisions about future

Prince William Friday said the British royal family would support Bahama’s decisions about its future.

Published

Prince William and Kate's tour was intended to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Kate's tour was intended to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II - Copyright AFP CHANDAN KHANNA
Prince William and Kate's tour was intended to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II - Copyright AFP CHANDAN KHANNA

Prince William Friday said the British royal family would support Bahama’s decisions about its future, on the third stop of a Caribbean tour that has been met with protests in a region increasingly weighing its future relations with the UK’s monarchy.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Governor General of The Bahamas in Nassau, William — whose official title is the Duke of Cambridge — noted the upcoming 50th anniversary of the former colony’s independence from Britain.

“And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: we support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” William said.

“Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

Prince William and Kate’s tour was intended to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

But it has instead been met with protests and accusations of being a “colonial tour”.

In Jamaica on Tuesday, placard-bearing protesters outside the British High Commission ahead of the royals’ arrival demanded that the monarchy pay reparations and apologise for its role in the slave trade that brought hundreds of thousands of Africans to the island to toil under inhumane conditions.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness then pointedly told William in front of television cameras that the nation was “moving on” as an independent country.

The visit follows increasing calls for Jamaica to follow Barbados and become a republic by ditching the queen as head of state.

William during that trip expressed his “profound sorrow” about the history of slavery, calling the practice “abhorrent”. 

“It should never have happened,” he said.

But so far, no formal apology has been made by the British royal family.

The visit came as Britain increasingly confronts its colonial past, in particular its memorials to historical figures with ties to the slave trade.

In this article:Bahamas, Britain, Royals
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Last person out of Russia, turn off the propaganda

Russians aren’t waiting to see what happens next.

14 hours ago
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is home to about 1,500 species of fish Australia's Great Barrier Reef is home to about 1,500 species of fish

World

Australia declares ‘mass bleaching’ at Great Barrier Reef

Australia's spectacular Great Barrier Reef is suffering "mass bleaching" as corals lose their colour under the stress of warmer seas.

20 hours ago

Business

U.S. and EU announce massive energy deal to cut reliance on Russia

The U.S. and Eu have announced a major deal to cut Europe's reliance on Russian natural gas.

11 hours ago
Schoolchildren shout slogans outside the Australian prime minister's residence as part of a "global climate strike" Schoolchildren shout slogans outside the Australian prime minister's residence as part of a "global climate strike"

World

Australian school students join global climate protest

Hundreds of school students rallied outside Australian PM Scott Morrison's Sydney residence kicking off a "global climate strike."

20 hours ago