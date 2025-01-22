Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Prince Harry’s legal battles with the press

AFP

Published

Prince Harry has waged a string of legal battles against British tabloids
Prince Harry has waged a string of legal battles against British tabloids - Copyright AFP JUSTIN TALLIS
Prince Harry has waged a string of legal battles against British tabloids - Copyright AFP JUSTIN TALLIS

Prince Harry has had a turbulent relationship with the media and holds the press responsible for the death of his mother Princes Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she fled from paparazzi.

Harry and his wife Meghan in 2020 stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California, in part blaming relentless media attention for their move.

The prince has vowed to make reforming the British media his life’s mission and has waged several battles with UK tabloids over privacy concerns.

Here is a breakdown of his legal cases:

– Mirror Group Newspapers – 

The High Court in London ruled in December 2023 that Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), and awarded him £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

The judge agreed that 15 of 33 sample articles submitted by Harry as evidence in his lawsuit against MGN, which publishes The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were based on unlawfully gathered material.

Bosses at the Mirror “could and should have put a stop to it” but instead “turned a blind eye to what was going on, and positively concealed it”, said the judge, as he awarded the prince damages and compensation “for the distress that he suffered”.

However, the judge also said that his phone was “only hacked to a modest extent” between the end of 2003 to April 2009.

Harry, who was among a number of celebrity claimants seeking damages from Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over unlawful information-gathering, called the verdict “vindicating and affirming”.

An MGN spokesperson apologised to the prince for “historical wrongdoings” and said the ruling “gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward”.

– Associated Newspapers –

Several claimants, including Harry and pop star Elton John, are taking legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday tabloids over alleged breaches of privacy. 

They accuse Associated Newspapers (ANL) of methods such as hiring private investigators, tapping phone calls and impersonating individuals to obtain medical information for articles. The allegations are firmly denied.

Lawyers for the claimants said the alleged unlawful acts were carried out from 1993 to 2011, but some took place as late as 2018.

The full trial could be held in early 2026.

– Libel claim over security – 

In another lawsuit against the Daily Mail publisher, Harry brought a libel claim over an article about his separate legal battle with the British government over his security arrangements when he visits the UK.

The article published by The Mail on Sunday newspaper in February 2022 suggested Harry had tried to keep the legal challenge a secret.

ANL argued the article did not cause “serious” reputational harm and expressed an “honest opinion”.  

The Mail on Sunday in January 2024 said Harry had withdrawn his claim.

– News Group Newspapers –

Harry’s case against News Group Newspapers (NGN) — part of Rupert Murdoch’s global media empire — for unlawful information gathering had been due to go to trial this week. 

But after a series of last minute adjournments, Harry, his co-claimant Labour lawmaker Tom Watson and NGN on Wednesday settled out of court.

The prince had claimed private investigators working for two tabloids owned by NGN — The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World — repeatedly targeted him unlawfully more than a decade ago.

In a statement, NGN offered a “full and unequivocal apology” to the prince for “serious intrusion” into the private lives of Harry and his mother Princess Diana by The Sun and also “phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World”.

Harry’s barrister David Sherborne said both parties had reached an agreement and NGN would pay “substantial damages”.

In this article:Britain, Media, Royals, Trial
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

President Donald Trump is casting a long shadown over the World Economic Forum in Davos President Donald Trump is casting a long shadown over the World Economic Forum in Davos

World

China, EU, Ukraine leaders take Davos stage under Trump shadow

Chinese, European and Ukrainian leaders are expected to defend global cooperation.

23 hours ago

Business

Where are the best US states to launch a business?

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for new-business creation.

13 hours ago
Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde launched a strong criticism of President Donald Trump's policies from the pulpit Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde launched a strong criticism of President Donald Trump's policies from the pulpit

World

Bishop lectures stony-faced Trump in church

Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde launched a strong criticism of President Donald Trump's policies from the pulpit - Copyright AFP Jim WATSONDonald Trump was...

17 hours ago
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit group that minds the internet's infrastructure, is worried about chatter at the United Nations about giving more control of the world wide web to individual governments The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit group that minds the internet's infrastructure, is worried about chatter at the United Nations about giving more control of the world wide web to individual governments

Tech & Science

Majority of popular websites in U.S. and Europe are not compliant with privacy regulations

In the US, at least 10 companies since 2022 have been fined for violating consent compliance on websites.

13 hours ago