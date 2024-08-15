Connect with us

Prince Harry, Meghan in Colombia on anti-discrimination tour

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are in Colombia to participate in a series of events against discrimination and cyber-harassment - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRA

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived in Colombia Thursday to participate in a series of events against discrimination and cyber-harassment at the invitation of Vice President Francia Marquez.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet women and young people as part of a program seeking to “make visible and address a problem that today concerns all of humanity: cyber-bullying, violence in digital environments and discrimination,” Marquez said at a press conference. 

In the capital Bogota, Harry and his American actress wife will attend a university forum on a “responsible digital future.”

They will then travel to the Caribbean city of Cartagena, where press reports said they would visit the village of San Basilio de Palenque founded by escaped slaves in the 18th century.

The last stop on their tour, which ends Sunday, will be the western city of Cali, whose mayor has said the couple would attend an Afro-music festival there.

In all three cities, the royals will have “meetings with young women (and) social leaders” added Marquez, the first Black woman to serve as vice president of the South American country.

Meghan, who is mixed-race, has in the past complained of being the target of discrimination.

The visit will serve as a prelude to the Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children to be held in Bogota on November 7 and 8.

