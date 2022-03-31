President Zelensky addresses Australian Parliament — The evil of the past is our common enemy

This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 7, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in the capital Kyiv - Copyright AFP -

President Zelensky definitely doesn’t mince words. His address to the Australian Parliament was very much to the point. Australia is providing bipartisan support to Ukraine with military and other aid, with more to come. He received a standing ovation for his speech. Australia is also offering to provide ongoing support.

The President referred to a truly enormous range of current issues in his speech:

The taking of Ukrainian citizens to Russia. (The legal status of those civilians and their repatriation is very much a serious future issue.)

The destruction inflicted on Ukraine.

The ramifications of Russia’s “nuclear blackmail” to the world

Russian blockading of the Black Sea, and unmarked ships preventing trade and movement of supplies. (There were allegedly 15 warships with no identification in the Black Sea as of last week.)

The need for support for the restoration and rebuilding of Ukraine after the war.

A request for Australian Bushmaster AFVs. (They would be useful.)

The overall context of the speech wasn’t lost on Parliament. He also very aptly referred to the return of the “worst evils of the 20th century” and the return of the horrors the world thought it had left behind. He mentioned the fact that the nuclear threat is now being discussed openly by Russian senior officials.

Zelensky was dressed in his trademark T-shirt and jeans. He looked extremely focused on multiple issues but gave the speech without a hiccup. The speech was brief, efficient, and obviously conducted while fighting a war.

You can see President Zelensky’s full speech here. (Look out for the YouTube English subtitles; they’re way off, particularly with nouns. An interpreter gives the English translation.)

He made a lot more friends while talking.

Slava Ukraini, in fact.