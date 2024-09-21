Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Museveni’s son backs Ugandan strongman for 7th term

AFP

Published

Museveni's son has had a meteoric rise in the military
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, who had earlier said he would run in the 2026 presidential election, announced on Saturday he would not stand and would back his father instead.

The announcement is a tacit acknowledgement that Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, will seek a seventh term in power.

“I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026. Almighty God told me to focus on His Army first,” his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said on X.

“So, I fully endorse President Yoweri Museveni in the next elections.” 

Museveni, 80, has not officially announced whether he will seek to stay in power.

But his son’s announcement appeared to confirm the widely held expectations that he will run again and his party has already endorsed him as their presidential candidate.

Many in the East African nation see Kainerugaba as his father’s dynastic successor.

Trained at Sandhurst, an elite British military academy, he has enjoyed a meteoric rise. He is now head of the Ugandan defence forces and thus the country’s top soldier.

“No civilian will lead Uganda after President Museveni. The security forces will not allow it. The next leader will be a soldier or policeman,” Kainerugaba added.

– ‘Not surprising’ –

In an earlier post, when he announced his intention to contest the 2026 election, Kainerugaba had said it was time for fresh blood in Ugandan politics.

Museveni has ruled Uganda with an iron fist since he toppled president Milton Obote in 1986. 

He was re-elected for a sixth term in 2021 with 58 percent of the vote, according to official results which the opposition branded a masquerade.

The election campaign was marked by intimidation, arrests and led to more than 50 deaths.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, a persistent thorn in Museveni’s side, told AFP Kainerugaba’s decision was “not surprising”.

“His father is still interested in running for the next elections, irrespective of his age,” the singer-turned-politician said.

“These are political machinations intended to divert Ugandans from the real issues of human rights violations, dictatorship, unemployment, poverty, decaying health services and declining economy due to poor governance by Museveni,” he said.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, challenged the veteran leader in the 2021 presidential election.

He has been detained or put under house arrest numerous times and rallies by his party have been violently dispersed.

