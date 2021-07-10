Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Post-Surfside inspection closes Miami-Dade Courthouse

Published

Post-Surfside inspection closes Miami-Dade Courthouse
Built in 1928, the Miami-Dade Courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places. Source - Daniel Di Palma, CC SA 4.0.
Built in 1928, the Miami-Dade Courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places. Source - Daniel Di Palma, CC SA 4.0.

The historic Miami-Dade County Courthouse has been closed after an engineer reported “safety concerns” following a review of the building’s structural integrity that was prompted by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside.

According to NBC News, an engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse “while repairs are swiftly completed,” according to a joint statement from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie, and Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, Friday night.

Speaking at a news conference at the site of the condo collapse Saturday morning, Mayor Levine Cava said, “We know there have been problems in this building. Some structural concerns were identified, some columns that needed to be — some support work that needed to be done.”

“This was known and the activities had continued, but given the circumstances, we’ve already authorized that repair work to begin,” she added. “And so hopefully it can be done quickly and we can return to normal operations at the courthouse.”

The historic courthouse, built in 1928, is where most civil cases are heard in the county. It also contains a number of administrative offices. Court staff had just recently returned to work in the courthouse after working remotely because of the pandemic, reports CNN.

With the evacuation on Friday, court operations will go back to a remote format until repairs to address safety concerns are finalized, officials said. The mayor said, “So they have … everything they need to continue to operate remotely and also at other locations,” adding it should not “substantially” disrupt court business.

The Associated Press is reporting that In its report, engineering firm U.S. Structures Inc. said that during its June 30 inspection, it found “structural distress” in various support beams and joists, including steel columns that are in “poor condition” and concrete columns that have numerous cracks.

“In general, we observed numerous members with visible signs of structural deterioration that have been documented and reported by this and other firms for quite some time now. Many of these members are in an advance state of deterioration,” inspector Jose Toledo wrote in the firm’s Tuesday letter to Miami-Dade County officials.

In its report, the engineering firm also warned that one column on the 25th floor needed “immediate attention” and urged that it be repaired within 30 days. They also recommended taking heavy items such as books and sandbags stored on upper floors out of the courthouse.

In this article:advance state of deterioration, Champlain Towers South, closed because of safety concerns, Engineers report, Miami-Dade Courthouse
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation into Trump, allies

Arizona Secretary of State asked Attorney General to open a criminal investigation into alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump.

8 hours ago

World

Sydney’s extended lockdown — ‘Do not leave your homes’ likely to extend for weeks

The restrictions are pretty tight. Travel is restricted to 10 km. Home visitors are not allowed. Only one person per household can go shopping.

8 hours ago
Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire

World

Bangladesh factory owner held after fire kills 52

A garment worker walks past the burnt factory after the fire was put out in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka - Copyright AFP Munir Uz...

12 hours ago

Entertainment

Cannes falls for 'The Worst Person in the World'

The Cannes film festival has fallen head over heels for a Norwegian film about a young woman trying to find herself and the unknown...

7 hours ago