Post-Surfside inspection closes Miami-Dade Courthouse

Built in 1928, the Miami-Dade Courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places. Source - Daniel Di Palma, CC SA 4.0.

The historic Miami-Dade County Courthouse has been closed after an engineer reported “safety concerns” following a review of the building’s structural integrity that was prompted by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside.

According to NBC News, an engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse “while repairs are swiftly completed,” according to a joint statement from Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie, and Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, Friday night.

Speaking at a news conference at the site of the condo collapse Saturday morning, Mayor Levine Cava said, “We know there have been problems in this building. Some structural concerns were identified, some columns that needed to be — some support work that needed to be done.”

“This was known and the activities had continued, but given the circumstances, we’ve already authorized that repair work to begin,” she added. “And so hopefully it can be done quickly and we can return to normal operations at the courthouse.”

The historic courthouse, built in 1928, is where most civil cases are heard in the county. It also contains a number of administrative offices. Court staff had just recently returned to work in the courthouse after working remotely because of the pandemic, reports CNN.

With the evacuation on Friday, court operations will go back to a remote format until repairs to address safety concerns are finalized, officials said. The mayor said, “So they have … everything they need to continue to operate remotely and also at other locations,” adding it should not “substantially” disrupt court business.

The Associated Press is reporting that In its report, engineering firm U.S. Structures Inc. said that during its June 30 inspection, it found “structural distress” in various support beams and joists, including steel columns that are in “poor condition” and concrete columns that have numerous cracks.

“In general, we observed numerous members with visible signs of structural deterioration that have been documented and reported by this and other firms for quite some time now. Many of these members are in an advance state of deterioration,” inspector Jose Toledo wrote in the firm’s Tuesday letter to Miami-Dade County officials.

In its report, the engineering firm also warned that one column on the 25th floor needed “immediate attention” and urged that it be repaired within 30 days. They also recommended taking heavy items such as books and sandbags stored on upper floors out of the courthouse.