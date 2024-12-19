Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Portugal, Spain, France bust contaminated seafood ring

AFP

Published

Mickael Vallee, a professional fisherman, holds glass eels he fished on March 18, 2015 in Cordemais, western France
Mickael Vallee, a professional fisherman, holds glass eels he fished on March 18, 2015 in Cordemais, western France - Copyright AFP JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD
Mickael Vallee, a professional fisherman, holds glass eels he fished on March 18, 2015 in Cordemais, western France - Copyright AFP JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD

A European operation has spared revellers a potential food poisoning nightmare before Christmas, seizing 30 tonnes of molluscs illegally fished in polluted waters and arresting 62 suspects, authorities said on Thursday.

Law enforcement in Portugal, France and Spain seized the molluscs and six tonnes of glass eels worth up to 10 million euros ($10.4 million) on the seafood market, Europol said.

The delicacies can fetch up to 25 euros per kilo (2.2 pounds), but poaching gangs exploited Asian workers by paying them just one euro per kilo of molluscs fished in contaminated Portuguese waters.

This made the case the first proven crime in the European Union combining environmental offences and human trafficking for labour exploitation, Europol added in a statement.

The gangs mainly fished Japanese clams, especially popular during the Christmas season on the Iberian Peninsula, and falsified the documentation to present them as fit for consumption.

This could have sparked a public health alarm as the continuous consumption of contaminated molluscs puts people at risk of developing serious illnesses including hepatitis.

Spain-based companies imported the seafood from neighbouring Portugal and sold them without carrying out obligatory sanitary measures to boost their profits, the Spanish Civil Guard added in a statement.

The operation, coordinated by Europol, involved the Civil Guard, French gendarmes and Portugal’s National Republican Guard. 

In this article:Crime, France, Portugal, seafood, Spain
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ian Macdonald Ian Macdonald

Business

Connecting Calgary’s innovation ecosystem: Insights from Ian Macdonald of KPMG

Ecosystem "super connector" Ian Macdonald on Calgary innovation and why the city is now the fastest-growing tech ecosystem in North America.

19 hours ago
Pikachu and friends are back in the new adaptation of the card-trading game Pikachu and friends are back in the new adaptation of the card-trading game

Entertainment

Pokemon is back with a hit new gaming app

The group estimates it generated around $180 million through the Apple and Google app stores in just six weeks.

24 hours ago
Paul Campbell Paul Campbell

Entertainment

Catching up with actor Paul Campbell at Christmas Con

Actor Paul Campbell catches up with this journalist at the red carpet of the 2024 Christmas Con, which took place at the New Jersey...

24 hours ago

Business

Supporting entrepreneurs and innovation: Insights from Imad Jebara of Boast

"Entrepreneurs are the bloodline of growth and innovation in any country."

14 hours ago