Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Porn for ‘spiritual growth’: nuns detail abuse by renowed priest

AFP

Published

Gloria Branciani, one of the former nuns accusing Slovenian artist priest Marko Rupnik of abuse
Gloria Branciani, one of the former nuns accusing Slovenian artist priest Marko Rupnik of abuse - Copyright AFP Andreas SOLARO
Gloria Branciani, one of the former nuns accusing Slovenian artist priest Marko Rupnik of abuse - Copyright AFP Andreas SOLARO

Two former nuns said Wednesday that a world-renowned artist priest made them take part in threesomes and watch porn so they would “grow spiritually”.

Slovenian mosaic artist Marko Rupnik, 69, is accused of sexually and psychologically abusing at least 20 women for nearly 30 years at a religious community in Slovenia.

“He took me to pornographic theatres to help me ‘grow spiritually’,” Gloria Branciani, who was a member of the community until 1994, told journalists at a press conference in Rome.

“He said that I would not grow spiritually if I did not meet his sexual needs,” she said, describing how he sexualised religious concepts. 

“We had another nun have sex with us because he said it was like the Trinity,” Branciani said, referring to the central Christian doctrine of three persons within one God.

Rupnik was briefly excommunicated in 2020 for absolving someone of having sexual relations with him, but was reinstated after he formally repented.

He was finally expelled from the Jesuit order — of which Pope Francis is a member — last June.

In October, Francis waived the statute of limitations on the offences, opening the way for potential disciplinary proceedings.

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of the abuse tracking site Bishop Accountability, which documents abuse within the Catholic Church, described Rupnik as a “powerful cleric who was protected at the highest levels of the Church and the Vatican.”

The press conference comes five years after an unprecedented summit at the Vatican on sexual abuse in the Church, at the end of which Francis promised a “zero tolerance” approached.

“The Rupnik case shows that little has changed,” said Barrett Doyle, who called for an independent investigation and the publication of its findings.

In this article:Abuse, Jesuits, Religion, Vatican
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Scorsese told a packed press conference that he was upbeat about the future of big-screen entertainment, even with small-screen diversions on the march Scorsese told a packed press conference that he was upbeat about the future of big-screen entertainment, even with small-screen diversions on the march

Entertainment

Directors should ‘control’ tech, not fear it: Scorsese

US cinema legend Martin Scorsese said directors should harness technology to serve their "voice."

18 hours ago
Dozens of people gathered outside the Russian embassy in London carrying signs in English and Russian saying: "Stop Putin", "Assassins" and "We are Navalny" Dozens of people gathered outside the Russian embassy in London carrying signs in English and Russian saying: "Stop Putin", "Assassins" and "We are Navalny"

World

Op-Ed: Navalny — Suddenly he’s a ‘cause’ for the West? Do tell.

Navalny made a pest of himself in prison by asking for kangaroos and other knickknacks.

8 hours ago
Smoke rises from the chimneys of the Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon on September 14, 2023 Smoke rises from the chimneys of the Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon on September 14, 2023

Business

Seeking efficiency: AI can help to drive down manufacturing waste

To address this issue, it has turned its sights to the future, opting for an innovative Artificial Intelligence.

17 hours ago
Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine

World

Eleven Ukraine children returned from Russia

Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border...

15 hours ago