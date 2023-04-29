Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pope to meet refugees in Orban’s Hungary

AFP

Published

About a thousand refugees and poor people are expected to gather at St. Elizabeth's Church in Budapest, according to the Vatican
About a thousand refugees and poor people are expected to gather at St. Elizabeth's Church in Budapest, according to the Vatican - Copyright AFP Attila KISBENEDEK
About a thousand refugees and poor people are expected to gather at St. Elizabeth's Church in Budapest, according to the Vatican - Copyright AFP Attila KISBENEDEK
Clément MELKI with Peter MURPHY

Pope Francis, on a three-day visit to Hungary, will meet Ukrainian and other refugees on Saturday as many struggle under nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policies.

On his arrival Friday, the 86-year-old Argentine in his first speech to Orban and other government officials stressed “the need for openness towards others”, warning against “withdrawing into oneself”.

Hungary’s government — in a departure from its usual anti-refugee stand — has welcomed those fleeing the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

But activists say there is barely a support system in place, while Orban’s insistence on maintaining ties with Moscow puts off Ukrainians.

About a thousand refugees and poor people are expected to gather at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Budapest, according to the Vatican.

The pope will address them at about 10:15 am (0815 GMT).

– ‘Demolished’ system –

During an audience last year at the Vatican, Francis thanked Orban for welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

Since Russia invaded its neighbour more than a year ago, more than two million Ukrainians have crossed into Hungary, but just 35,000 have applied for the EU’s temporary protection status in the country.

That’s far fewer than in other countries just west of Ukraine.

Within the EU, Hungary’s prime minister is an exception in refusing to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin by name after Moscow invaded.

He is also refusing to send military aid to Ukraine and has blasted EU sanctions against Russia — making many Ukrainian refugees feel uncomfortable.

They also face a “demolished” refugee support system, according to the Hungarian Helsinki Committee (HHC) rights group.

Since 2020, after the EU forced Budapest to close controversial so-called border transit zones that Brussels called “detention camps”, Budapest only accepts asylum seekers’ applications at Hungarian embassies abroad.   

This has slowed the number of asylum seekers to a trickle.

On Saturday, those gathering include people from Ukraine, but also from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Nigeria and other countries.

HHC said an Iranian man “who fled persecution for his Christian faith” with his 12-year-old son would meet the pope.

– Stadium filler – 

The two, who were granted refugee status in Hungary with HHC’s legal assistance after almost three years, were detained for 553 days in a transit zone before those were closed, the group said.

Earlier on Saturday, the pope will also meet disabled children.

Later in the day, he visits the Greek Catholic community.

He closes the day by speaking to an expected 11,000 youths in a stadium before having a private meeting with Jesuits.

On Sunday, he will preside over an open-air mass.

It is Francis’ 41st international trip since becoming pope in 2013 and his first abroad after spending three nights in hospital with bronchitis last month, fuelling concerns about his long-term health.

Francis last visited Hungary — where 39 percent of the population of 9.7 million people are Catholic — in a brief stopover in 2021.

Francis is the second pope to visit Hungary, after John Paul II made trips in 1991 and 1996.

In this article:Hungary, Pope, Religion, Vatican
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs of $411 billion is 2.6 times its estimated GDP for 2022, said a report Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs of $411 billion is 2.6 times its estimated GDP for 2022, said a report

World

Op-Ed: China’s role in Ukraine —Oversimplifying the obvious, and getting it wrong

Let’s just not assume China isn’t looking at the all-too-possible future scenarios.

9 hours ago
Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso (C) heads a meeting of the Public and State Security Council in Quito on April 27, 2023 Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso (C) heads a meeting of the Public and State Security Council in Quito on April 27, 2023

World

Ecuador labels criminal gangs as terrorists

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso (C) heads a meeting of the Public and State Security Council in Quito on April 27, 2023 - Copyright Ecuadoran...

23 hours ago
Sales Mercedes-Benz's top- of-the-line Maybach brand rose during the first quarter Sales Mercedes-Benz's top- of-the-line Maybach brand rose during the first quarter

Business

Top-end models drive Mercedes profit growth

Sales Mercedes-Benz's top- of-the-line Maybach brand rose during the first quarter - Copyright JIJI PRESS/AFP STRMercedes-Benz said Friday its net profits rose by 12...

19 hours ago
With the labour market still tight, investors are keeping a wary eye on US jobs data with a strong reading likely putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates further With the labour market still tight, investors are keeping a wary eye on US jobs data with a strong reading likely putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates further

Business

What are world’s most dangerous jobs and how much do they pay?

Extreme work: Some are interesting, some are challenging. Question is, would you do any of them?

6 hours ago