Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pope names 14 new saints, including martyrs of Damascus

AFP

Published

Pope Francis (C) presided over the canonisation ceremony in Saint Peter's Square in the presence of thousands of Catholic faithful from around the world
Pope Francis (C) presided over the canonisation ceremony in Saint Peter's Square in the presence of thousands of Catholic faithful from around the world - Copyright AFP/File EVARISTO SA
Pope Francis (C) presided over the canonisation ceremony in Saint Peter's Square in the presence of thousands of Catholic faithful from around the world - Copyright AFP/File EVARISTO SA

Pope Francis created a new group of saints on Sunday, canonising 14 individuals including the “martyrs of Damascus”, killed in Syria during the Ottoman Empire and symbols of Christian persecution.

Francis presided over the canonisation ceremony in Saint Peter’s Square in the presence of thousands of Catholic faithful from around the world.

“We enrol them among the saints, decreeing that they are to be venerated as such by the whole Church,” proclaimed Francis, after reciting each name. 

Canonisation is the final step towards sainthood in the Catholic Church, following beatification. 

Three conditions are required — most crucially that the individual has performed at least two miracles. He or she must be deceased for at least five years and have led an exemplary Christian life. 

Among the group are 11 individuals known as the “martyrs of Damascus”, who have become saints some 160 years after their death. 

The eight Franciscan friars and three lay Maronites — all siblings — from a monastery were assassinated by Druze militants in July 1860 in the Syrian capital, then under Ottoman rule.

They were beatified by Pope Pius XI in 1926.

Damascus is home to one of the oldest Christian communities in the world but its Christian population has dwindled to only about two percent today, according to the Vatican. 

Many citizens, Christian and otherwise, have left the city since the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011.

The martyrdom of the Damascus group canonised on Sunday “is not very different from the situation of many Christians in the Middle East today”, wrote Vatican News, the official news portal of the Vatican.

The other three individuals, who died early in the 20th century, founded religious communities.

They are Italian missionary Giuseppe Allamano, Italian nun Elena Guerra and the Canadian Marie-Leonie Paradis. 

In May, Pope Francis announced he would canonise Italian teenager Carlos Acutis.

The London-born adolescent spent his life spreading his faith online, earning the moniker “God’s Influencer”, before dying from leukaemia in 2006. 

The date of that canonisation has not yet been set but it could take place in 2025, the Church’s Jubilee year, when more than 30 million pilgrims are expected to descend on Rome. 

In this article:Canada, Italy, Pope, saints, Syria, Vatican
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue. What would a cyberattack on your local government look like? Drata analyzed threat trends to break down the growing issue.

Tech & Science

New patterns for data breaches: The sectors most at risk

Some industries are more vulnerable to cyber threats hence facing a high risk of experiencing data breaches or other types of cyberattacks in the...

24 hours ago
Jackie Cruz Jackie Cruz

Entertainment

Review: ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ on Lifetime

"Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story," directed by Elisabeth Rohm, premiered on Saturday, October 19th on Lifetime.

18 hours ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta, Georgia, after touring damage by Hurricane Helene on October 2, 2024. Harris is returning to Washington, DC, after delivering remarks on the Federal response after the passage of Hurricane Helene. US Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta, Georgia, after touring damage by Hurricane Helene on October 2, 2024. Harris is returning to Washington, DC, after delivering remarks on the Federal response after the passage of Hurricane Helene.

World

Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump’s age

Age has been a crucial factor in a campaign that President Joe Biden quit over fears about his capacity.

13 hours ago
Hybrid work Hybrid work

Business

Balancing autonomy and in-office mandates for a post-pandemic workforce

The future of work is shifting again as companies roll back remote policies.

3 hours ago