Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pope greets faithful for prayer from Rome clinic balcony

Published

Pope greets faithful for prayer from Rome clinic balcony
Pope Francis leads Sunday's Angelus prayer from a balcony at his Rome hospital - Copyright AFP/File Nikolay DOYCHINOV
Pope Francis leads Sunday's Angelus prayer from a balcony at his Rome hospital - Copyright AFP/File Nikolay DOYCHINOV

Pope Francis greeted supporters for prayers on Sunday from the 10th floor balcony of his hospital where he is recovering from colon surgery.

“I am glad to be able to keep the Sunday Angelus appointment, even here” at the hospital, he said. 

“I have deeply felt your closeness and the support of your prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he told 200 people gathered below.

“In these days of being hospitalised, I have experienced how important good health care is, accessible to all, as it is in Italy and in other countries.

“A healthcare system that assures good service, accessible to everyone. This precious benefit must not be lost. It needs to be kept,” Francis said. 

The 84-year-old pontiff has been in Rome’s Gemelli hospital since last Sunday, when he underwent planned surgery for an inflammation of the colon.  

He temporarily ran a fever last week after his operation, but a chest and abdomen scan and other tests revealed no particular abnormalities. 

“I would like to express my appreciation and my encouragement to the doctors and all healthcare workers and hospital staff,” Francis said. 

And the Church leader asked people to “pray for all the sick, especially for those in the most difficult conditions: may no one be left alone, may everyone receive the anointing of listening, closeness and care”.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation into Trump, allies

Arizona Secretary of State asked Attorney General to open a criminal investigation into alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump.

20 hours ago

World

Sydney’s extended lockdown — ‘Do not leave your homes’ likely to extend for weeks

The restrictions are pretty tight. Travel is restricted to 10 km. Home visitors are not allowed. Only one person per household can go shopping.

20 hours ago
Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire

World

Bangladesh factory owner held after fire kills 52

A garment worker walks past the burnt factory after the fire was put out in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka - Copyright AFP Munir Uz...

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Does catching the common cold reduce COVID-19 symptoms?

Research suggests that the severity of COVID-19 is lower in people who recently contracted colds.

14 hours ago