Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pope grants audience to Assange’s wife

AFP

Published

Stella Assange, wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has said her husband's extradition to the United States could be imminent
Stella Assange, wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has said her husband's extradition to the United States could be imminent - Copyright AFP Zakaria ABDELKAFI
Stella Assange, wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has said her husband's extradition to the United States could be imminent - Copyright AFP Zakaria ABDELKAFI

Pope Francis met Friday with the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as he nears the “endgame” of his fight against extradition to the United States on espionage charges.

Francis, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church, “received in audience Ms Stella Assange, with family members,” the Vatican said in a short statement.

On Twitter, Stella Assange said she and her children had been given a private audience with the 86-year-old Argentine pontiff, adding: “We are overwhelmed.”

Julian Assange is in prison in Britain, fighting extradition to the US, where he faces trial for allegedly violating the US Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010 related to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

He could be sentenced to decades behind bars if found guilty.

During a protest in London against his extradition earlier this month, his wife said his transfer to the United States could be imminent.

“Julian could be a few weeks away from extradition. We don’t have a clear timeline, but this really is the endgame,” Stella Assange told reporters.

Supporters portray the Australian publisher as a martyr to press freedom.

The 51-year-old has been held since 2019 at the Belmarsh high security prison in southeast London.

He previously spent nearly seven years holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on allegations of sexual assault.

He claimed the allegations were politically motivated, linked to the work of WikiLeaks.

In this article:Britain, Court, Pope, Religion, US, Vatican
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: SCOTUS conservative ‘win’ opens the gates for more non-white admissions

The conservatives think it’s a win. Let them think that. It’ll take them 50 years to figure it out.

9 hours ago

Entertainment

Hollywood braced for ‘double strike’ as actors’ deadline looms

Hollywood's summer of discontent could dramatically escalate this weekend, with actors ready to join writers in a massive "double strike."

23 hours ago
With prices still rising much more than desired, central banks face pressure to hike interest rates further With prices still rising much more than desired, central banks face pressure to hike interest rates further

Business

Op-Ed: Greedflation, huge debts, and lousy calls on inflation numbers — Crashing the world

Any house brick could tell you these price rises are just theft. To hell with them.

20 hours ago
So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia

World

Mother leads rally in memory of French teen killed by police

So so-called "white march" for Nahel was led by his mother Mounia - Copyright AFP/File JUSTIN TALLISThousands of people on Thursday took to the...

24 hours ago