Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pope Francis to visit Slovakia, Hungary

Published

Pope Francis to visit Slovakia, Hungary
Pope Francis announced the visits from his window overlooking the crowds gathered on St Peter's Square - Copyright Joint Task Force-Sulu/AFP Handout
Pope Francis announced the visits from his window overlooking the crowds gathered on St Peter's Square - Copyright Joint Task Force-Sulu/AFP Handout

Pope Francis announced Sunday he will visit Slovakia in September after a brief stop in Hungary to celebrate a mass in the capital Budapest.

“I’m happy to announce that from September 12 to 15… I will go to Slovakia for a pastoral visit,” Francis told pilgrims gathered on Rome’s St Peter’s Square for his traditional Sunday prayer.

He added that he would celebrate the closing mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on September 12.

Francis’ visit to Slovakia will include the cities of Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin, the Vatican said in a statement.

Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova invited the pope to visit when she had an audience with Francis in Rome last December.

“I believe the presence of the pope will be a message of reconciliation and hope for us all in these difficult times”, she said on Facebook.

Although more detailed plans for the trip will be announced later, there was no sign the pope intends to meet Hungary’s political leaders during his stop in Budapest.

Francis had signalled in March his intention to go to the Budapest congress, adding it would not be a state visit to Hungary.

In this article:

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed Trump — Dead man walking doesn’t seem to understand the indictments

Associates of Trump have something to worry about. Like the Epstein case, many other people are likely to be drawn into the black hole.

6 hours ago

World

Remain in light: Musical joy and celebration to be played from London’s Trafalgar Square

Sir Simon Rattle is conducting a free concert in London this August, with the event sponsored by the BMW Group.

7 hours ago

World

Freed American journalist remembers horrors of Myanmar junta jail

Journalist Nathan Maung turned to meditation when he was jailed for reporting on Myanmar's bloody coup.

22 hours ago

Life

Another challenge to rescuers at the site of condo collapse — COVID-19 cases

With the Fourth of July just hours away, officials in Surfside, Florida were reminded that the country is still in the midst of a...

10 hours ago