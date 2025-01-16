Connect with us

Pope Francis bruises arm in fall at Vatican

AFP

Published

The 88-year-old has been in increasingly fragile health
Pope Francis has suffered his second fall in as many months and bruised his forearm, the Vatican said Thursday, adding that he was wearing a sling.

The 88-year-old, who has been in increasingly fragile health in recent years, fell at the Santa Marta residence where he lives in the Vatican but did not break any bones, the press office said in a statement.

“This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a contusion on his right forearm, without fractures. The arm was immobilised as a precautionary measure,” it said.

In December, the Argentine sported a large bruise on his right jaw caused by a fall from his bed.

The pope, who took over as head of the Catholic Church in 2013, suffers recurring health issues, from pain in his knee and hip to various recent episodes of bronchitis, and has relied on a wheelchair since 2022.

But Francis remains very active, completing in September a four-nation trip, the longest of his papacy in terms of in duration and distance.

