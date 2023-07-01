Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

PM Hun Sen says Facebook reps no longer allowed in Cambodia

AFP

Published

Prime Minister Hun Sen backed down from threats to block Facebook, but said its representatives would not be welcome in Cambodia
Prime Minister Hun Sen backed down from threats to block Facebook, but said its representatives would not be welcome in Cambodia - Copyright AFP TANG CHHIN Sothy
Prime Minister Hun Sen backed down from threats to block Facebook, but said its representatives would not be welcome in Cambodia - Copyright AFP TANG CHHIN Sothy

Prime Minister Hun Sen has backed down from threats to cut off access to Facebook in Cambodia, even as he declared the company’s representatives would no longer be welcome in the country.

The announcement late Friday night came after Facebook said it was taking down a video in which Hun Sen threatened political opponents — and just before campaigning began for elections widely seen a sham after the main opposition was barred from participating.

Earlier in the day, Hun Sen had threatened to block the platform entirely, but later appeared to soften that stance.

“I have no intention to ban Facebook in Cambodia,” he said on Telegram, his new platform of choice.

“I am not so stupid as to block the breaths of all the people.”

Hun Sen did, however, say the social media giant’s representatives would “no longer be allowed in Cambodia”.

The country’s telecommunications ministry later cited “interference in the country’s political affairs” as a reason for the move, but did not give details on the number of staff affected.

Meta declined to comment on the matter, or to disclose how many representatives, if any, it had in Cambodia.

In a move characterised by tech experts as a “turning point”, Facebook announced Thursday it was removing one of Hun Sen’s videos in line with a ruling by the Oversight Board for parent company Meta, which also recommended his Facebook and Instagram accounts be suspended for six months.

In the video, filmed in January, the premier had told opponents they would face legal action or a beating with sticks if they accused his party of vote theft in July’s national polls.

The board’s ruling said the speech contained “unequivocal statements of intent to commit violence” against opposition politicians.

Hours later, Meta said it would comply with the decision to remove the video and “respond to the board’s recommendation on suspending Prime Minister Hun Sen’s accounts as soon as we have undertaken that analysis”.

Once a prolific Facebook user, Hun Sen had announced he was quitting the platform just hours before it announced it was taking down his video.

After 38 years in power, Hun Sen is among the world’s longest-serving leaders and is expected to hand the reins to his eldest son Hun Manet when he retires.

Rights groups accuse Hun Sen of using the legal system to crush any opposition, and scores of political opponents have been convicted during his time in power.

Hun Sen’s party won every seat in the 2018 national election after a court dissolved the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party.

In this article:Cambodia, Facebook, Politics, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Orchestra-conducting robot wows audience in S. Korean capital

A South Korean-made robot made its debut as an orchestra conductor before a sell-out crowd in Seoul.

18 hours ago
The 10-strong unit was established last year amid a rise in online crime The 10-strong unit was established last year amid a rise in online crime

Tech & Science

Online police patrol the internet in Denmark

At Denmark’s police headquarters, officers have been glued to their computers tracking crimes on the internet.

21 hours ago
If convicted, Jair Bolsonaro will be ineligible to stand in the next presidential election in 2026 If convicted, Jair Bolsonaro will be ineligible to stand in the next presidential election in 2026

World

Brazil court moves toward barring Bolsonaro from politics

If convicted, Jair Bolsonaro will be ineligible to stand in the next presidential election in 2026 - Copyright AFP OLIVIER DOULIERYA Brazilian court on...

15 hours ago
An Indian court has fined Twitter $61,000 after dismissing its plea challenging orders to remove tweets and accounts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government An Indian court has fined Twitter $61,000 after dismissing its plea challenging orders to remove tweets and accounts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government

Tech & Science

Indian court dismisses Twitter plea on takedown orders

An Indian court has fined Twitter $61,000 after dismissing its plea challenging orders to remove tweets and accounts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...

22 hours ago