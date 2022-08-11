Plastics makers ask federal court to stop Ottawa’s ban on single-use plastics

Photo taken in 2018 by Jasmin Sessler in Canada during a photography course under Robert Hamilton at McMaster University, Hamilton to illsutrate environmental damage from waste. Credit: Jasmin Sessler (CC SA 4.0)

A group of plastics manufacturers calling themselves the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition wants to halt Ottawa’s ban on single-use plastics. Basically, they are asking the federal court to halt Ottawa’s plan to ban single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery, and take-out containers.

The six-pack rings used to package beverage cans and bottles together will be added to the ban for manufacturing and import in June 2023, and their sale banned in June 2024. Exports of all the products have to end in December 2025. reports Canadian Manufacturing.

This latest lawsuit is the second one to be filed by the coalition. According to Global News, the first suit filed in 2021 seeks to overturn the government’s decision to designate plastics as “toxic” under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA).

The toxic designation, which came in May 2021 after a scientific assessment of plastic waste, is needed for the government to ban substances believed to be harmful to human, animal, or environmental health.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault used that designation to publish regulations that will ban the sale, import, and production of six plastic items.

The second lawsuit filed in mid-July asks the Federal Court to quash the ban, prohibit the government from using the act to regulate single-use plastics, and prevent the ban from being implemented in the meantime, according to CTV News Canada.

Guilbeault says he is confident the government’s regulations will be upheld and would rather work with the industry to improve recycling than battle the sector in court.

Imagine, “the equivalent of dumping a garbage truck of plastic waste into the ocean every minute,” Source – Bedgeska, Public Domain

The Responsible Plastic Use Coalition

After the Canadian goverment decided to add plastic products to Schedule 1, the List of Toxic Substances of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA).

Claiming the addition of all plastic manufactured products as being toxic was not based on science, a coalition of over 24 plastic product manufacturers, the coalition also points out that “The federal government’s approach does not recognize that most plastic manufactured items are considered to be safe and comply with national and international standards, and in the case of plastics used for food packaging, are required to comply with federal government regulations ensuring that they are safe for use.”

The Ottawa-based RPUC said it is closely monitoring the federal government’s actions on this matter. “[We] will continue to provide updates as developments regarding [our] legal action against the federal government proceed,” it said.