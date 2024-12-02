Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Plastic pollution talks: the key sticking points

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP Ronen ZILBERMAN
Copyright AFP Ronen ZILBERMAN
Katie Forster and Sara Hussein

Divisions between countries have stalled negotiations on the world’s first treaty to tackle plastic pollution, after a terse week of talks in South Korea’s Busan.

Here are some of the sticking points that led to a decision early Monday to resume discussions at a later date after negotiators were unable to strike a deal:

– Production cuts –

The 2022 resolution that kicked off two years of negotiations called for a treaty that would “promote sustainable production and consumption of plastics”.

But what that means has proved a key point of disagreement.

Dozens of nations want the deal to mandate a reduction of new plastic production, and there have been calls to phase out “unnecessary” items such as some single-use plastics.

“Mopping the floor when the tap is open is useless,” said Anthony Agotha, the EU’s special envoy for climate and environment.

But others, led by some oil-producing states like Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia, have pushed back against any binding reduction call.

“The objective of this treaty is to end plastic pollution, not plastic itself. Plastic has brought immense benefit to societies worldwide,” Kuwait’s delegate said Sunday.

– ‘Chemicals of concern’ –

An alliance led by Rwanda and Norway pushing for specific measures on production, the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), is also seeking controls on so-called chemicals of concern.

These are components of plastic that are known or feared to be harmful to human health.

Any agreement “must contain a clear, legally binding obligation to phase out the most harmful plastic products and chemicals of concern in plastics”, Mexican delegate Camila Zepeda said in the final plenary session, in a statement backed by nearly 100 countries.

Fiji’s representative had earlier warned there would be “no treaty without a provision on chemicals of concern”, calling it “a non-negotiable”.

But some countries have rejected any push to phase out or restrict the chemicals, pointing to existing international agreements and national regulations on toxins.

The Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) said its analysis of a UN list of participants at Busan showed over 200 lobbyists from the fossil fuel and chemical industries were registered for the talks.

– Finance –

Implementing any treaty will cost money that developing countries say they simply do not have.

An article on financing in the latest draft agreement released on Sunday was full of conflicting possible options, reflecting deep disagreement on who will pay what, and how.

One focus of the talks has been creating a dedicated multilateral fund for the purpose — after the hard-fought battle at COP29 climate talks to extract more finance from developed countries.

But the details are proving complicated.

“As developing countries have repeatedly called for in the past few days, the instrument should respect national differences” and “reflect equity and inclusiveness,” China’s delegate said late Sunday.

– Globally binding? –

Will the treaty create overarching global rules that bind all nations to the same standards, or allow individual countries to set their own targets and goals?

This has been another sticking point, with the European Union initially warning that “a treaty in which each party would do only what they consider is necessary is not something we are ready to support”.

On the other side are nations who argue that differing levels of capacity and economic growth make common standards unreasonable.

“There shall not be any compliance regime,” reads language proposed during negotiations by Iran.

Instead, it has urged an “assessment committee” that would monitor progress but “in no way” examine compliance or implementation.

In this article:Environment, Plastics, skorea, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The US Senate will have to confirm Kash Patel as the leader of the FBI -- possibly an uphill task for the hard-liner and President-elect Donald Trump, who tapped him for the role The US Senate will have to confirm Kash Patel as the leader of the FBI -- possibly an uphill task for the hard-liner and President-elect Donald Trump, who tapped him for the role

World

Trump announces loyalist Kash Patel as choice to lead FBI

The US Senate will have to confirm Kash Patel as the leader of the FBI -- possibly an uphill task for the hard-liner and...

24 hours ago
Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

Entertainment

Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film "Home Sweet Christmas," which premieres on Sunday, December 1st.

9 hours ago
People look through plastic and other debris washed ashore at a beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali People look through plastic and other debris washed ashore at a beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali

World

Indigenous groups call for health protections in plastic deal

Pamela Miller, executive director of the NGO Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) warned of a "public health crisis."

7 hours ago
Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The Australian social media ban isn’t cosmetic. What about your own kids?

Meanwhile, world, what are you doing about protecting your kids?

1 hour ago