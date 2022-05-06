Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pilots say new Mexico City airport causing safety issues

Published

Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects
Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY
Felipe Angeles International Airport, located north of Mexico City, is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY

The opening of a second international airport for Mexico City has resulted in safety incidents including warnings that aircraft were in danger of flying into the ground, a pilot association said.

Air traffic controllers appear to have received little training and support on how to operate the new configuration, the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) said in a safety bulletin dated May 4.

The organization said it had “been made aware of several incidents involving aircraft” at Mexico City International Airport, since Felipe Angeles International Airport opened north of the capital on March 21.

They included planes arriving “with low fuel states due to unplanned holding, diversions for excessive delays, and significant GPWS (ground proximity warning system) alerts,” it said.

“One crew almost had a controlled flight into terrain,” it added.

The International Air Transport Association defines such an incident as “an in-flight collision with terrain, water, or obstacle without indication of loss of control.”

IFALPA urged crews to consider carrying additional fuel in case they have to wait for permission to land or divert to another airport, and to exercise heightened terrain situational awareness.

Experts have previously highlighted the challenges of operating two airports in a city surrounded by mountains and at an altitude of more than 2,200 meters (around 7,300 feet) above sea level.

So far airlines are operating only a small number of daily flights from Felipe Angeles International Airport, a flagship project of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador built at a military air base north of the capital.

The existing Mexico City International Airport, also known as Benito Juarez, is one of the busiest airports in Latin America.

It handled a record 50.3 million passengers in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lopez Obrador announced this week a plan to reduce arrivals and departures at Benito Juarez and transfer more operations to Felipe Angeles.

In this article:Aviation, Mexico, Travel
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Russian military situation deteriorating, strikes inside Russia, and arrival of game-changing equipment from the West

It’s hard to think of a worse military situation than Russia’s in Ukraine being able to “deteriorate.”

12 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Back to coat hanger abortions, just in time for the mid-terms?

Overturning Roe vs Wade strikes directly at the First Amendment.

19 hours ago
Never safe: A young Chechen exile runs past a wall near the Danube Canal in Vienna Never safe: A young Chechen exile runs past a wall near the Danube Canal in Vienna

World

Russia’s relentless hunt of Chechens decades after Putin’s war

Chechens refugees in Europe still live in fear of Russia's long arm.

23 hours ago
A Seahawk helicopter on the deck of the USS Blue Ridge A Seahawk helicopter on the deck of the USS Blue Ridge

World

Taiwan scraps deal to buy US anti-submarine helicopters

Taiwan has opted out of purchasing anti-submarine helicopters from the United States because they are too expensive.

15 hours ago