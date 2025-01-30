Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Philippines to remove US missile system if China ends ‘coercive behaviour’

AFP

Published

President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea
President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea - Copyright AFP/File TED ALJIBE
President Ferdinand Marcos says his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its 'coercive behaviour' in the contested South China Sea - Copyright AFP/File TED ALJIBE

President Ferdinand Marcos said Thursday his government will remove a US missile system from the Philippines if Beijing ends its “aggressive and coercive behaviour” in the contested South China Sea and ceases claiming Filipino territory.

The US military deployed the Typhon missile system in the northern Philippines last year as part of an annual joint exercise, and Filipino troops have been training with it, with plans to acquire the system as a means to protect Manila’s maritime interests.

Beijing’s forces have engaged in several confrontations with Philippine vessels in recent months over disputed reefs and waters in the strategically located South China Sea.

The US mid-range weapon system’s presence on Philippine soil has angered China, which has warned Manila was “inciting geopolitical confrontation and an arms race” in the region.

“I don’t understand the comments on the Typhon missiles. We don’t make any comments on their missile systems, and their missile systems are a thousand times more powerful than what we have,” Marcos told reporters Thursday during a visit to the central city of Cebu.

“Let’s make a deal with China: Stop claiming our territory, stop harassing our fishermen and let them have a living, stop ramming our boats, stop water-cannoning our people, stop firing lasers at us, and stop your aggressive and coercive behaviour,” Marcos said.

“If they stop doing all these things, I will return” the Typhon system to the United States, he added.

Manila and Washington are bound by a mutual defence pact, and the recent South China Sea clashes have sparked fears the US military could be drawn into a war with China.

The Philippine military said this week another of its platoons would be trained on using the Typhon system in February, ahead of annual joint drills with key ally the United States.

In this article:armament, China, Philippines, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States Abortion pills, sometimes procured over the internet, are a key means of accessing the procedure in the United States

Social Media

Blurred posts, banned accounts: Abortion groups decry Meta ‘suppression’

Reproductive rights organizations accuse Meta of leading the latest wave of digital suppression on Instagram and Facebook.

19 hours ago
Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked.

Social Media

Influential podcasts fuel ‘harmful’ health misinformation

Health misinformation on popular podcasts often goes unchecked. - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGANAnuj Chopra with Rachel Blundy in LondonUnfounded cancer cures, dubious anti-vaccine narratives,...

19 hours ago
DeepSeek has stunned investors and industry insiders with its new chatbot DeepSeek has stunned investors and industry insiders with its new chatbot

Business

DeepSeek’s ‘Sputnik moment’ exposes holes in US chip curbs

US export controls on high-tech chips may have inadvertently fuelled the success of start-up DeepSeek's AI chatbot.

18 hours ago

World

Trump invited to Japan for 80th anniversary of A-bombs

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on each Japanese city on August 6 and 9, 1945.

18 hours ago