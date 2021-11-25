Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person.

Published

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo
Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, was awarded the Nobel prize in October - Copyright Rappler News/AFP Handout
Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, was awarded the Nobel prize in October - Copyright Rappler News/AFP Handout

Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person, describing the journalist in court documents as “a flight risk”.

Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize in October for their efforts to “safeguard freedom of expression”.

The former CNN correspondent, who is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, has applied for court approval to travel to Norway for the December 10 ceremony.

But the solicitor general has filed an objection to the Court of Appeals arguing that Ressa’s right to travel was “not absolute” and she had not shown a “compelling reason” for going to Oslo, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP on Thursday.

“Her recurring criticisms of the Philippine legal processes in the international community reveal her lack of respect for the judicial system which consequently makes her a flight risk,” the solicitor general said in the document dated November 8.

A ruling by the Court of Appeals is pending.

Ressa has been a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his government’s policies, including a drug war that has killed thousands.

Since Duterte was swept to power in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have endured what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, investigations and online attacks.

She faces a total of seven court cases, including the appeal against a conviction in the cyber libel case, for which she faces up to six years in prison.

Ressa, who is also a US citizen, is currently in the United States after receiving court approval to travel there.

The Nobel Institute said it was a “disgrace for any nation not to release its citizens to travel to Oslo to receive the Nobel Peace Prize”.

In this article:Maria Ressa, nobel peace prize, Nobel prize, Philippine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Pacific Northwest braces for a second damaging atmospheric river in a week

An atmospheric river is setting up to deliver another double-digit dose of rain in British Columbia and Washington.

8 hours ago
Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release Amazon's 'New World' games soars at release

Tech & Science

Privacy alert: Amazon collects the most data about their customers

Amazon captures value derived from user data by drawing more customers and sellers to the site.

11 mins ago
Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

World

Sao Paulo stock exchange removes bull statue

The Sao Paulo stock exchange has taken down a statue of a bull reminiscent of the one on Wall Street after being hit by...

23 hours ago
Andersson in sight of becoming Sweden's first woman PM Andersson in sight of becoming Sweden's first woman PM

World

'Bulldozer' Andersson: Sweden's short-lived first woman PM

The 54-year-old and no-nonsense attitude, describes herself as a "nice, hard-working woman" who likes to be in charge.

19 hours ago