Philippines ‘not looking’ to extradite pastor to US

Apollo Quiboloy, pictured in 2016, is facing charges in Manila of child abuse, sexual abuse and human trafficking
The Philippines is not currently looking to extradite a Filipino pastor wanted for child sex trafficking in the United States, President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday after the suspect’s arrest.

Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” and ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, surrendered in the southern city of Davao on Sunday amid a massive two-week police search of his sect’s sprawling compound.

The US charged the Kingdom of Jesus Christ preacher in 2021 with sex trafficking of girls and women aged 12-25 to work as personal assistants, who were allegedly required to have sex with him.

“For the moment, we are not looking at extradition. We are focusing on the cases filed in the Philippines,” Marcos told reporters on the sidelines of a Manila conference.

It is not known if the United States has formally sought the extradition of Quiboloy, aged at least 74 according to the FBI.

Quiboloy, whose sect claims millions of followers, is facing charges in Manila of child abuse, sexual abuse and human trafficking.

Marcos also congratulated the police for arresting the pastor.

“We will demonstrate once again to the world that our judicial system in the Philippines is active, is vibrant, and is working well,” the president said.

Quiboloy is also sought by US authorities for bulk cash smuggling and a scheme that brought church members to the United States using fraudulently obtained visas. 

They were then forced to solicit donations for a bogus charity, raising funds that were instead used to finance church operations and the lavish lifestyles of its leaders, according to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Crime, Philippines, Quiboloy, trafficking, US
