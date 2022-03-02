Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Philippines celebrates Ash Wednesday as Covid rules lift

Published

Thousands of Filipinos flocked to churches to observe Ash Wednesday, with Catholic priests and nuns daubing their foreheads with a cross for the first time since the start of the pandemic
Thousands of Filipinos flocked to churches to observe Ash Wednesday, with Catholic priests and nuns daubing their foreheads with a cross for the first time since the start of the pandemic - Copyright AFP Ted ALJIBE
Thousands of Filipinos flocked to churches to observe Ash Wednesday, with Catholic priests and nuns daubing their foreheads with a cross for the first time since the start of the pandemic - Copyright AFP Ted ALJIBE

Thousands of Filipinos flocked to churches to observe Ash Wednesday, with Catholic priests and nuns daubing their foreheads with a cross for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Most Covid-19 restrictions were scrapped this week after a sharp drop in infections and increased vaccinations, allowing churches to pack their pews and physical contact to resume.

Devotees wearing masks began lining up outside Baclaran Church in Manila before dawn to receive the ash cross on their foreheads — a ritual that signals the beginning of Lent.

Churches have in the past two years sprinkled it in people’s hair due to anti-Covid measures.

“I feel like I am in heaven,” Lydia Smith, 76, told AFP outside the church where several thousand of the faithful stood in long queues waiting their turn. 

“I am really happy even if it’s very crowded. It’s like the joy of the church has returned.”

The Philippines is overwhelmingly Catholic, with some 80 percent of its people said to be believers.

Since early 2020 most devotees have been forced to follow church services online and major religious festivals have been curtailed or cancelled due to strict social-distancing rules.

But Tuesday marked the beginning of the “new normal” in the national capital region and 38 other areas. 

Most restrictions have been removed, allowing places of worship, restaurants and public transport to operate at full capacity.

Local church officials gave the green light for the “imposition of ashes on the forehead” to resume on Wednesday, but sprinkling the powdery residue in hair was still allowed. 

“One of the tragedies of Covid-19 is it separated us,” said Father Victorino Cueto, the rector of Baclaran Church.

“When we put the ash on the forehead, it means that we are really reaching out to one another, in faith and in love.”

Hotel safety officer Radito Mendoza, 62, welcomed the resumption of the tradition.

“I’m so happy that we are slowly going back to normal and those who want to go to church are now able to do so,” he said.

In this article:Health, Philippines, Religion, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

15 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

17 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Warsaw to meet his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki

World

UK warns Putin of indefinite sanctions, war crimes

The UK government warned Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders in Ukraine could face prosecution for war crimes.

16 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image shows a military convoy along a highway near Ivankiv, Ukraine, north of the capital Kyiv. This Maxar satellite image shows a military convoy along a highway near Ivankiv, Ukraine, north of the capital Kyiv.

World

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

The Russian military advance on Kyiv has momentarily stalled, hampered by Ukrainian resistance as well as fuel and food shortages.

12 hours ago