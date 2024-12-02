Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Philippine president says Russian submarine ‘worrisome’

AFP

Published

The Russian submarine, pictured on November 28 by the Philippine military
The Russian submarine, pictured on November 28 by the Philippine military - Copyright AFP Handout
The Russian submarine, pictured on November 28 by the Philippine military - Copyright AFP Handout

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on Monday described as “very worrisome” the presence of a Russian attack submarine off the country’s coast in the disputed South China Sea.

The UFA 490 submarine was spotted 148 kilometres (92 miles) west of Cape Calavite on Thursday, the Philippine military said. 

“Any intrusion into the West Philippine Sea, of our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), of our baselines is very worrisome,” Marcos told reporters.

The Philippines dispatched a plane and a warship to the submarine, where the crew said they were awaiting good weather before proceeding to Russia’s Vladivostok, the Philippine Navy said in a Monday statement.

Roy Vincent Trinidad, spokesman for the navy in the South China Sea, said the incident is “not alarming”.

“But we were surprised because this is a very unique submarine,” he told AFP.

The 74-metre (243-foot) long vessel is armed with a missile system that has a range of 12,000 kilometres, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

The submarine was last seen in Philippine waters on Sunday, Trinidad said. 

Russia’s embassy in Manila and the Philippine foreign ministry did not immediately respond to AFP requests to comment on the matter.

In this article:Defence, Philippines, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

Entertainment

Review: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film

Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in their new Great American Family film "Home Sweet Christmas," which premieres on Sunday, December 1st.

13 hours ago
People look through plastic and other debris washed ashore at a beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali People look through plastic and other debris washed ashore at a beach on Indonesia's resort island of Bali

World

Indigenous groups call for health protections in plastic deal

Pamela Miller, executive director of the NGO Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT) warned of a "public health crisis."

11 hours ago
VW has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs at home, a stuttering shift to electric vehicles and tough competition in key market China VW has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs at home, a stuttering shift to electric vehicles and tough competition in key market China

Business

VW’s German workers to strike from Monday

Workers at German factories for carmaker Volkswagen are to go on strike from Monday over plans to cut thousands of jobs.

16 hours ago
Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The Australian social media ban isn’t cosmetic. What about your own kids?

Meanwhile, world, what are you doing about protecting your kids?

5 hours ago