Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Peru’s former soccer boss acquitted of two murder charges

AFP

Published

A court in Peru has acquitted the country’s former football federation president Edwin Oviedo of the murder of two trade unionists in a long-running case, his lawyer said Thursday.

“Edwin Oviedo’s innocence has been proven,” his lawyer Cesar Nakazaki told reporters following the Superior Court’s decision in the northern region of La Libertad.

“The court decided to acquit him after verifying that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence,” he added.

Oviedo was accused of ordering the murder of two trade union members working for a sugar business he controlled, who were shot dead in 2012 and 2015.

The public prosecutor had requested in 2019 a 52-year prison sentence for Oviedo, who has always maintained his innocence.

The legal case forced him to resign as president of the Peruvian Football Federation in December 2018.

Peru’s national football team thrived under Oviedo’s stewardship, which began in January 2015, qualifying three years later for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Oviedo spent 18 months in pre-trial detention and then another year-and-a-half under house arrest after being accused of being the ringleader of a “corruption network” and the mastermind behind the murder of the two unionists.

The prosecution claimed that Oviedo had ordered the killings in retaliation for protests organized against him at his sugar company.

In this article:Corruption, fbl, Justice, Per, Peru
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said

Tech & Science

Could ‘zero trust’ have prevented the Halliburton cyberattack?

Oil giant Halliburton has been hit by a cyberattack. How could this have been prevented?

11 hours ago
Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok

Social Media

Nepal lifts ban on video-sharing platform TikTok

TikTok, which has around one billion monthly users, has faced restrictions in many countries for allegedly breaking data rules.

15 hours ago
Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July

Business

US existing home sales rise in July, ending downward trend

Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. FallonSales of previously owned homes in the United...

17 hours ago
Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan

Business

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Published in the journal Science, the study examined 25 years of public policies in 41 countries across six continents.

6 hours ago