Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Peru’s ex-president Toledo gets 20 years for corruption

AFP

Published

Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo was in court for his sentencing
Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo was in court for his sentencing - Copyright AFP Renato Pajuelo
Former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo was in court for his sentencing - Copyright AFP Renato Pajuelo
Luis Jaime Cisneros

A Peruvian court on Monday sentenced former president Alejandro Toledo to more than 20 years in prison for accepting multi-million-dollar bribes from scandal-hit Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht.

The Superior Court accepted the prison term recommended by the prosecution, it announced at a hearing attended by the 78-year-old, who led the South American nation from 2001 to 2006.

Toledo, a US-trained economist with a doctorate from Stanford University, maintained he was innocent and asked for leniency, saying he has cancer and heart problems.

“I want to go to a private clinic. I ask you please to let me get better or die at home,” he said at a hearing last week.

Toledo appeared calm in court as he was found guilty of collusion and money laundering for having received $35 million from Odebrecht.

He took notes but did not speak at Monday’s hearing, smiling nervously as the reading of the verdict made it clear that he had been convicted.

The court found that he had accepted bribes in exchange for tenders to build two sections of an international highway linking the Pacific coast of Peru and the Atlantic coast of Brazil.

Toledo’s lawyer told reporters that he would appeal the sentence.

The ex-president was extradited last year from the United States, where he had been living for several years before surrendering at a federal court building in California.

Odebrecht, which has since changed its name to Novonor, has admitted to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes throughout Latin America to secure huge public works contracts.

The so-called “Car Wash” scandal has seen dozens of politicians and business figures behind bars.

Toledo is one of several Peruvian presidents implicated in a massive investigation targeting the group, which acknowledged paying millions in bribes to Peruvian officials between 2005 and 2014.

Two-term leader Alan Garcia committed suicide in 2019 when police came to his house to arrest him.

In 2018, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski became the first Latin American president to resign over alleged connections to the Odebrecht case, which was not the first time graft allegations rocked Peruvian politics.

Alberto Fujimori, who led Peru from 1990 to 2000, left office when he became engulfed in a major corruption scandal and went into self-imposed exile in Japan.

He memorably faxed in his resignation but was arrested years later in Chile and sent back to Peru for trial.

Fujimori was released from prison on humanitarian grounds last December while serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity.

He died in September aged 86 after a long battle with cancer.

In this article:Court, Peru, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Surprising places where hackers can find your passwords

Those innocent-looking quizzes asking which movie star you resemble can be traps designed to collect answers that might relate to your security questions.

21 hours ago
Hybrid work Hybrid work

Business

Balancing autonomy and in-office mandates for a post-pandemic workforce

The future of work is shifting again as companies roll back remote policies.

21 hours ago
China is expected to post its slowest growth in over a year and a half China is expected to post its slowest growth in over a year and a half

Business

Op-Ed: China – Amid the gloom, some blunt realism is happening

Let’s see how China does it.

23 hours ago
A handout photo taken on October 20 by the US Navy shows the USS Higgins (foreground) and Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver in the Taiwan Strait A handout photo taken on October 20 by the US Navy shows the USS Higgins (foreground) and Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver in the Taiwan Strait

World

US, Canada warships pass through Taiwan Strait

A handout photo taken on October 20 by the US Navy shows the USS Higgins (foreground) and Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver in...

22 hours ago