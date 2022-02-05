Peru president sacks PM accused of domestic violence

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, dressed in typical Andean attire, speaks during a massive rally calling for political and economic stability in Juliaca, Puno region, Peru in December 2021 - Copyright AFP LUDOVIC MARIN

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dumped his prime minister Friday just three days after appointing him, amid outrage over revelations he was accused of domestic violence in 2016.

Castillo said he had decided to “recompose” his cabinet, which means Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto is out.

The leftist Castillo announced the change in a brief television address in which he did not mention Valer Pinto by name.

The opposition and even some cabinet ministers were up in arms about Valer Pinto’s presence in the government.

When the president names a new cabinet it will be his fourth since taking power six months ago.