Peru police arrest president’s brother in graft probe

AFP

Published

The probe comes just weeks after the embattled president was engulfed in a scandal over her use of Rolex watches and other luxury jewelry, which she said had been a loan from a friend
Peruvian police on Friday arrested the brother of President Dina Boluarte over his alleged involvement in a graft scheme in which officials were appointed in exchange for bribes, the prosecution said.

The probe comes just weeks after the embattled president was engulfed in a scandal over her use of Rolex watches and other luxury jewelry, which she said had been a loan from a friend.

Nicanor Boluarte, 64, the president’s older brother, was arrested alongside others who are “being investigated for the crimes of criminal organization and influence peddling,” the prosecution wrote on X.

He is accused of leading a corruption network that appointed prefects and sub-prefects in exchange for “economic gifts,” according to a separate statement from the prosecutor’s office.

The officials serve as representatives of the government in different regions of the country and are appointed directly by the president and the interior minister.

According to the prosecution, the appointed officials recruited “affiliates” to register a new political party, which would be headed by Nicanor Boluarte. 

One of the president’s lawyers and six other people were arrested in connection with the probe.

President Dina Boluarte has approval ratings hovering around 10 percent and has had a torrid time in office since taking over in 2022 from Pedro Castillo, who tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, leading to his arrest and impeachment.

In 2023, prosecutors opened an investigation in which she stands accused of “genocide, homicide and serious injuries,” for the deaths of more than 50 protesters during a crackdown on demonstrations demanding she resign and call fresh elections.

