Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pentagon says US air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militia groups

Published

Pentagon says US air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militia groups
The Pentagon said that it had conducted airstrikes targeting 'two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq' - Copyright AFP/File STAFF
The Pentagon said that it had conducted airstrikes targeting 'two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq' - Copyright AFP/File STAFF

The Pentagon announced Sunday it had conducted targeted air strikes against “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” on the Iraq-Syria border, which it said were authorized by President Joe Biden following ongoing attacks on US interests.

“At President Biden’s direction, US military forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision air strikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby added that the targets — two in Syria, one in Iraq — were selected because “these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq.”

US interests in Iraq have come under repeated attack in recent months, with the United States consistently blaming Iran-linked Iraqi factions for rocket and other attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel.

“Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks,” Kirby said.

“Specifically, the US strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries,” he added.

Since the start of the year there have been more than 40 attacks against US interests in Iraq, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight the jihadist Islamic State group.

The vast majority have been bombs against logistics convoys, while 14 were rocket attacks, some of them claimed by pro-Iran factions that aim to pressure Washington into withdrawing all their troops.

The strikes come one day after Iraqi Kurdish officials said three explosives-laden drones hit near the northern Iraqi city of Arbil, where the United States has a consulate.

It also occurred as the Hashed al-Shaabi, a pro-Iran paramilitary alliance opposed to the US presence in Iraq, held a military parade near Baghdad attended by senior officials.

In April, a drone packed with explosives hit the coalition’s Iraq headquarters in the military part of the airport in Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital.

The tactic poses a headache for the coalition, as drones can evade air defenses.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel,” Kirby said.

In this article:

You may also like:

'Sister building' to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated 'Sister building' to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated

Life

‘Sister building’ to the collapsed Surfside condo may be evacuated

The mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, said Saturday that he would like to temporarily evacuate residents from the Champlain Towers North building.

21 hours ago

Entertainment

'Godfather' of Tibetan rap spits karmic rhymes

In his tracksuit, silver chain and sparkling trainers, MC Tenzin would look like any other rapper if not for the backdrop of Himalayan peaks.

2 hours ago
California's famed Venice Beach grapples with homeless problem California's famed Venice Beach grapples with homeless problem

World

California's famed Venice Beach grapples with homeless problem

As many as 200 tents line the oceanfront in this Los Angeles-area town that for decades has been a lure for surfers and tourists.

21 hours ago
With Ohio rally, Trump kicks off MAGA campaign slog With Ohio rally, Trump kicks off MAGA campaign slog

World

With Ohio rally, Trump kicks off MAGA campaign slog

Former president Donald Trump addresses the North Carolina Republican Party convention on June 5, 2021 in Greenville, North Carolina - Copyright AFP/File Saeed KHANFabian...

21 hours ago