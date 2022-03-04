Pentagon establishes hotline with Russian military as Ukraine war rages

Ukrainian servicemen prepare to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region - Copyright AFP ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

The Pentagon has established a new hotline with Russia’s ministry of defense to prevent “miscalculation, military incidents and escalation” in the region as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine advances, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

The United States says it has no troops in Ukraine but it and NATO allies in Europe are worried about potential spillover, including accidents, as Russia’s stages the largest assault on a European state since World War Two.

And despite Moscow’s warning against foreign interference in the conflict, the United States, Canada, and their allies have been channeling millions of dollars worth of weaponry to Ukraine’s armed forces, which are using the arms against Russian troops

“The Department of Defense recently established a de-confliction line with the Russian ministry of defense on March 1 for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation,” a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirming a move first reported by NBC News.

Such an arrangement would allow officials from both countries to exchange information to ensure that Russian forces attacking Ukraine avoid crossing paths with U.S. forces operating nearby in Eastern Europe, including along the Polish border and the Black Sea, the sources said.

Still, they said, while the administration has different options for a “deconfliction channel,” as the military calls it, with Russia, none of the options completely remove all risk to U.S. troops in the region.

The U.S. military has successfully created hotlines with Russia in the past, including during the war in Syria, where Moscow intervened on the side of President Bashar al-Assad.

President Vladimir Putin — in a clear warning to the West — announced last weekend he was putting his nuclear forces on high alert. And on Wednesday, Putin’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was quoted as saying, a “Third World War would be a nuclear conflict.”

“We recognize, at this moment of tension, how critical it is that both the United States and Russia bear in mind the risk of miscalculation and take steps to reduce those risks,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday, announcing the move.