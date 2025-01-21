Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Partner demands release of Argentine officer held for ‘terrorism’ in Venezuela

AFP

Published

Argentine Nahuel Agustin Gallo, 33, has been held in Venezuela since December 8
Argentine Nahuel Agustin Gallo, 33, has been held in Venezuela since December 8 - Copyright Official Sources/AFP/File Handout
Argentine Nahuel Agustin Gallo, 33, has been held in Venezuela since December 8 - Copyright Official Sources/AFP/File Handout

The partner of an Argentine security service officer, jailed in Venezuela more than a month ago for “terrorism,” demanded his immediately release on Tuesday.  

Nahuel Agustin Gallo, a member of Argentina’s gendarmerie — a border police force — was arrested on December 8 when he entered Venezuela from neighboring Colombia to visit his Venezuelan partner Maria Alexandra Gomez and their son, 2.

Caracas said he was held on suspicion of “terrorism” and for alleged ties with “a group of people which has tried to destabilize” the country.

Venezuela is in the midst of a political crisis since Nicolas Maduro claimed to have won elections last July that the opposition and much of the international community consider he stole.

Argentina has rejected the claims against Gallo, 33.

Gomez said Tuesday that no-one has had any news from Gallo for 45 days.

“The demand stays the same, the demand is for his immediate liberation,” she said in a video on social media.

The matter adds to a growing hostility between Caracas and Buenos Aires, which broke off diplomatic ties after Argentina rejected Maduro’s disputed re-election to a third six-year term.

The United States, European Union and several of Venezuela’s democratic neighbors recognize opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the country’s legitimate president-elect.

Milei has vowed to exhaust all diplomatic avenues to bring Gallo back home safely.

Argentina’s embassy in Caracas, where six Venezuelan opposition figures have taken refuge, has been under Brazilian police guard since August 1 — the day after Venezuela’s election. 

Caracas arrested hundreds of people who had turned out to protest Maduro’s victory claim, many of whom remain behind bars.

In this article:Argentine, diplomatie, politique, prisonniers, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

AI work AI work

Tech & Science

Why managing AI is the next big workplace shift

As AI has become more and more sophisticated, it appears that many of the jobs (and skills) that were what set people apart are...

12 hours ago
Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute Elon Musk's gesture at a rally for US President Donald Trump has generated controversy for its resemblance to a Nazi salute

World

Musk raises eyebrows with salute gesture at Trump rally

Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy after making a gesture at an event celebrating US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

12 hours ago
The launch of new electric models like the ID Buzz failed to help VW overcome a downturn in sales of EVs in Europe The launch of new electric models like the ID Buzz failed to help VW overcome a downturn in sales of EVs in Europe

Tech & Science

Boost to used electric car sales in the UK: Are the days of petrol vehicles numbered?

Electric are sales are on the rise in the UK. What is the future for petrol cars?

19 hours ago
Young people took the biggest mental health hit during the pandemic, research has shown Young people took the biggest mental health hit during the pandemic, research has shown

Business

Op-Ed: How many US employers pay for health insurance that never delivers?

The state of US healthcare is all too well-known Something like 131 million Americans are on medication.

22 hours ago