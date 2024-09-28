Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Partial peace’ with Armenia not an option, Azerbaijan says at UN

AFP

Published

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed peace efforts with Armenia during his speech at the UN General Assembly
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed peace efforts with Armenia during his speech at the UN General Assembly - Copyright AFP Leonardo Munoz
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed peace efforts with Armenia during his speech at the UN General Assembly - Copyright AFP Leonardo Munoz

A “partial peace” with Armenia is not a possibility, Azerbaijan’s foreign minister said Saturday at the UN General Assembly’s annual gathering, after Yerevan offered a more optimistic message.

The two former Soviet republics had seen decades of war and tension over Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway ethnic Armenian region in Azerbaijan.

After a series of slow-moving negotiations, Azerbaijan rushed in troops last year and swiftly seized back the area, whose entire population of nearly 120,000 people fled to Armenia.

“Partial peace is not an option after so much pain and suffering inflicted by… territorial claims against neighbors,” Jeyhun Bayramov told the gathering, insisting in particular on a change to Armenia’s constitution, which refers to “reunification” with Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive last year unfolded during the high-level UN meetings in New York, sparking disbelief and chagrin among Western diplomats, especially US and French officials who had been deeply involved in mediation efforts.

On Thursday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said peace with Azerbaijan “not only is possible, but is within reach.”

Azerbaijan and Armenia both say that 80 percent of a treaty is ready, including border delineation, but Azerbaijan first wants a resolution of all issues. 

In his UN address, Pashinyan said he was ready to meet the Baku government’s key demand of allowing transportation access across Armenian soil to the exclave of Nakhchivan, letting Azerbaijan connect its main territory with its traditional ally Turkey.

Pashinyan insisted that Azerbaijan and Armenia should sign the draft treaty immediately, explaining, “There is no precedent of a peace agreement or any agreement that would regulate and solve everything.” 

But on Saturday, Bayramov said any finalization of a deal would require Armenia to “legally abandon territorial claims against Azerbaijan once and for all through implementing constitutional amendments” so Baku’s territorial integrity would not be in “legal limbo.”

He also accused Yerevan of making a “dramatic increase” in its military budget and acquiring a “large amount of offensive weaponry from both traditional and new suppliers.”

Bayramov nevertheless acknowledged “significant progress” in efforts by the neighbors to normalize relations, calling for “expeditious steps” to complete the process “at this critical moment.”

Any changes to Armenia’s constitution must be done through a referendum, a long and uncertain process. Western diplomats said they saw the request as a way for Baku to ask for the impossible to avoid signing a deal.

Potentially adding to momentum for a deal is COP29, the annual UN climate change talks that bring together officials from across the world, which will take place in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in November.

The international community is applying added pressure on Baku to reach an agreement before COP29.

In this article:armenia, Azerbaijan, Diplomacy, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Amanda Schneider Amanda Schneider

Business

The future of work is an entanglement of HR, IT, and design

The future of work is built on a three-legged stool: HR, IT, and design.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Oxford Vaccine Group: 30 years battling ‘deadly six’ diseases with major art installation

The aim is to celebrate 30 years of vaccine development at the Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) tackling some of the world’s most deadly diseases.

20 hours ago
At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said he could bring an end to wars 'with a telephone call', without offering details as to how At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said he could bring an end to wars 'with a telephone call', without offering details as to how

World

Op-Ed: Hey Sportsbet — Trump says Ukraine has been ‘obliterated’. See any betting options?

This election is Trump’s last throw of the dice. — My bet would be Snake Eyes.

11 hours ago
Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and Shin Shin Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and Shin Shin

World

Thousands bid farewell to Tokyo zoo pandas before return to China

Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and...

18 hours ago