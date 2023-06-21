Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Paris explosion destroys building, injuring 16: police

AFP

Published

At least 16 people were injured in the blaze that caused a building to collapse
At least 16 people were injured in the blaze that caused a building to collapse - Copyright KUNA/AFP -
At least 16 people were injured in the blaze that caused a building to collapse - Copyright KUNA/AFP -

A major fire broke out in central Paris on Wednesday, causing the partial collapse of a building and injuring at least 16 people, police said.

The blaze occurred in the capital’s historic 5th arrondissement, and was preceded by a gas leak, the district’s mayor said on Twitter.

A number of French media, quoting local residents, said there had been a loud explosion earlier.

French prosecutors, meanwhile, said the cause of the blast had not been determined.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asked on Twitter for people to stay away from the area to not hinder the massive deployment of firefighters and police.

Of the 16 people injured, seven were fighting for their lives, police said.

A total of 230 firefighters were at the site, and nine doctors, it said.

AFP pictures taken at the site show tall flames, and smoke billowing from the building, situated at Place Alphonse-Laveran, close to the Luxembourg Gardens and adjacent to the Val de Grace church.

The area is at the edge of the Latin Quarter, a top tourism area in the French capital.

burs/jh/rox

In this article:Fire, France
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible launching from a platform This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible launching from a platform

Business

Stockton Rush, Titanic sub’s deep-sea ‘daredevil’

Described by Smithsonian Magazine as a "daredevil inventor," Rush pushed the envelope of underwater exploration and complained about strict rules.

17 hours ago
A pile of charred e-bikes lies outside the building where four people died due to the fire A pile of charred e-bikes lies outside the building where four people died due to the fire

Business

Four dead after latest New York e-bike fire

A pile of charred e-bikes lies outside the building where four people died due to the fire - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP SPENCER...

18 hours ago
A covered body lies across from a miliatry armoured vehicle on a street in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina A covered body lies across from a miliatry armoured vehicle on a street in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina

World

Sudan war uproots 2.5 million, UN says, as bodies line Darfur streets

A covered body lies across from a miliatry armoured vehicle on a street in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago
French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the vessel's crew French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the vessel's crew

World

The five people on board missing sub near Titanic

French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the vessel's crew - Copyright AFP HENRY NICHOLLSRescue teams are scrambling to find five people on...

21 hours ago