Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Pariah’ Putin ‘clearly losing’ Ukraine war: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “pariah” Vladimir Putin is “losing” the war in Ukraine.
AFP

Published

US President Joe Biden says 'pariah' Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden says 'pariah' Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
US President Joe Biden says 'pariah' Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “pariah” Vladimir Putin is “losing” the war in Ukraine, but it is too early to tell whether the Russian president has been weakened by the mercenary Wagner group’s aborted rebellion.

Asked by reporters at the White House whether Putin is now weaker, Biden said: “It’s hard to tell, but he’s clearly losing the war” in Ukraine and “he’s losing the war at home.”

Putin is now “a pariah around the world,” Biden added.

In his brief remarks, Biden mistakenly referred to Russia “losing the war in Iraq” — a gaffe he also made late Tuesday when he told a group of re-election campaign donors that he’d united the West in opposing Moscow’s “onslaught on Iraq.”

The White House remains cautious on interpreting the fallout from last week’s extraordinary events in Russia where the forces from the Wagner group — one of the most capable parts of the Russian military in Ukraine — mutinied and threatened to attack Moscow, before reversing course.

Biden, 80, is leading a Western drive to support Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion launched in February last year.

In this article:Biden, Conflict, Putin, Russia, Ukraine News, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: The world’s first AI-era advertising election in 2024  — The new cultural crack house is opening soon

The fan is not only about to get hit, it’s about to OD.

12 hours ago

Life

The new normal? Time for a dialogue on air quality and hay fever

As temperatures rise, the formation of ground-level ozone intensifies. This worsens air quality, exacerbating hay fever symptoms.

18 hours ago
Maad has soft, juicy seeds that have a distinctive sweet-and-sour flavour -- experts say they are also rich in vitamins and fibre Maad has soft, juicy seeds that have a distinctive sweet-and-sour flavour -- experts say they are also rich in vitamins and fibre

Business

Senegalese go wild for prized ‘maad’ fruit

Maad has soft, juicy seeds that have a distinctive sweet-and-sour flavour -- experts say they are also rich in vitamins and fibre - Copyright...

12 hours ago
Credit Suisse had a staff of around 45,000 before it nearly collapsed on investor fears about its solvency, which prompted a massive bailout orchestrated by the Swiss government Credit Suisse had a staff of around 45,000 before it nearly collapsed on investor fears about its solvency, which prompted a massive bailout orchestrated by the Swiss government

Business

UBS to cut 35,000 jobs after Credit Suisse rescue: report

Credit Suisse had a staff of around 45,000 before it nearly collapsed on investor fears about its solvency, which prompted a massive bailout orchestrated...

17 hours ago