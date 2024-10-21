Parents of Venezuela minors held after election ask UN to intervene

Protests following Venezuela's July election claimed 27 lives and saw more than 2,400 people arrested - Copyright AFP Federico PARRA

Relatives of Venezuelan minors detained in connection with protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s disputed reelection on Monday appealed to the United Nations children’s agency to seek their release.

“We respectfully request the intervention of UNICEF to guarantee the immediate release of these children and adolescents who are arbitrarily detained in conditions that violate their human rights,” a dozen parents said in a message delivered to the UN agency’s offices in Caracas.

Of the 164 adolescents arrested after Maduro’s contested victory in July’s election, 68 remain in detention, accused of “terrorism” and “incitement to hatred.”

Protests following the vote claimed 27 lives and saw more than 2,400 people arrested.

The United States, Europe and many Latin American countries refused to recognize Maduro’s reelection amid opposition claims of fraud.

The parents said their children were deprived of a defense lawyer of their choice and were forced through “ill-treatment” to say that they had been “recruited” by the opposition.

“There is no evidence that incriminates them,” said Katherine Martinez, who said her 17-year-old daughter was detained after sending WhatsApp messages about the political situation.

“Mr President, have mercy, please,” she said. “You are also a father. Have mercy on these children who you know are not terrorists.”