Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Panama says migrant jungle crossings fell 41% in 2024

AFP

Published

Migrants face inhospitable terrain, wild animals and criminal groups in the Darien jungle
Migrants face inhospitable terrain, wild animals and criminal groups in the Darien jungle - Copyright AFP SAVO PRELEVIC
Migrants face inhospitable terrain, wild animals and criminal groups in the Darien jungle - Copyright AFP SAVO PRELEVIC

The number of US-bound migrants passing through the Darien jungle fell by 41 percent in 2024, with around 302,000 attempting the dangerous journey from Colombia, Panama’s president said Thursday.

Following an agreement signed with Washington in July, Panama has closed several routes in the Darien region and deported more than 1,500 migrants on flights to Colombia, Ecuador and India with US financial support.

“We have achieved a 41-percent reduction in the flow of migrants crossing the Darien jungle,” President Jose Raul Mulino said in a speech to Congress.

“We work every day to ensure that illegal migration does not reach (Panama City) or the rest of the country,” he added.

The remarks came less than three weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, having vowed mass deportations of migrants without papers.

Despite dangers including fast-flowing rivers, wild animals and criminal gangs, the Darien is a key corridor for Venezuelan and other migrants traveling overland from South America through Central America and Mexico in the hope of reaching the United States.

According to Panamanian immigration authorities, 302,203 people crossed the Darien in 2024, compared with 520,085 in 2023.

Mulino said on December 19 that at least 55 migrants had died and 180 children had been abandoned while making the crossing in 2024.

Panamanian authorities suspect that the death toll may be higher, as many bodies cannot be recovered from the inaccessible jungle.

In this article:diplomacia, Eeuu, gobierno, migración, Panama
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

7 hours ago
US lawmakers battling to avert a government shutdown this weekend after the House of Representatives rejected a Republican-led funding bill US lawmakers battling to avert a government shutdown this weekend after the House of Representatives rejected a Republican-led funding bill

Business

Op-Ed: US Politics vs reality — Guess who’s winning. You’re not.

The fix for America is exactly what the Constitution was all about in the first place. Try it. You’ll like it.

15 hours ago
Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy

Business

Housing shortfalls and fixer-uppers: The property trends set to shape 2025

While the housing market is growing, it id still falling far short of demand, which continues to push prices upward.

7 hours ago
Kirby Ellwood Kirby Ellwood

Entertainment

Kirby Ellwood talks about ‘Final Call for Love’ and ‘Straight A Pregnancy’

Actress Kirby Ellwood chatted about her acting projects "Final Call for Love" and "Straight A Pregnancy."

18 hours ago