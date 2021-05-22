Palestinians pick up pieces in ravaged Gaza after Israel ceasefire

A Palestinian woman walks past a destroyed building in the Al-Rimal district of Gaza City as residents took stock of the damage caused during Israeli bombardment a day after a ceasefire took effect - Copyright AFP NARINDER NANU

Guillaume Lavallee with Alice Hackman in Jerusalem

Gazans tried to piece back their lives Saturday after a devastating 11-day conflict with Israel that killed more than 200 people and made thousands homeless in the impoverished Palestinian enclave.

Authorities started distributing tents, mattresses and covers to those in need in the Gaza Strip, an AFP reporter said, a day after a ceasefire ended deadly Israeli air strikes on the besieged coastal enclave and rocket fire out of it towards Israel.

Attention turned to rebuilding the territory controlled by the Islamic group Hamas, with the United Nations saying Saturday that at least 6,000 people had been made homeless.

Rescue workers searched for bodies or survivors in mounds of rubble, as residents tried to asses what was left of their previous lives.

The latest round of bombardment killed 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 since May 10, the Hamas-run health ministry says.

The United Nations says more than half of those killed, the overwhelming majority in Israeli air strikes, were civilians.

Israel claims it has killed “more than 200 terrorists”, including 25 commanders.

Rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups killed 12 people in Israel including a child, an Israeli soldier, an Indian citizen and two Thai nationals, the police say, and injured around 357 people.

– 9,000 homeless –

In front of a flattened tower block where she used to rent out apartments, Aisha Mousallem was wearing black.

“Even if I lost no one in my family, I’m in mourning,” she said.

Sarah Muscroft, the head of the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, said the intensity of the bombardment had led to “extensive damage in across Gaza”.

“Over 6,000 people have been rendered homeless as a result of the hostilities,” she said.

More than 1,042 housing or commercial units were estimated to have been completely destroyed, and 800,000 people have no regular access to water.

“The building effort is going to be really quite profound,” she told AFP.

Earlier on Saturday, shopkeepers assessed the damage, finding many supplies coated in thick layers of dust.

Shopkeeper Wael Amin al-Sharafa said he had stocked up his shop with new clothes to sell during the usually busy season of Eid al-Fitr at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

“But now it’s all lost,” he said. “Who will pay for all this? I have no idea.”

Rami Abu Amira and a dozen other fishermen prepared their nets before heading out to sea for the first time in two weeks.

“We need to eat,” he said after the Gaza coastguard allowed fishing again.

Abu Amira said, however, he would stick close to the coastline, adding: “We, fishermen are scared the Israeli navy will shoot at us. It’s up to everyone to decide whether to go or not.”

– ‘Two-state solution’ –

Convoys of lorries carrying aid began passing into Gaza Friday through the Kerem Shalom crossing after it was reopened by Israel, bringing much-needed medicine, food and fuel.

The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund said it had released $18.5 million for humanitarian efforts.

The latest round of Israeli bombardment forced 91,000 people to flee their homes in Gaza, according to OCHA.

Thousands returned to their homes on Friday to examine the damage.

Both Israel and Hamas were fast to claim victory, as two Egyptian security delegations arrived to monitor the deal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s bombing campaign had been an “exceptional success”.

Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh said they had “dealt a painful and severe blow that will leave its deep marks” on Israel, and thanked Iran for “providing funds and weapons”.

The Hamas authorities said government offices would re-open on Sunday.

The international community welcomed the ceasefire.

US President Joe Biden pledged to help organise efforts to rebuild Gaza and said creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the “only answer” to the conflict.

“We still need a two-state solution,” he said.

Peace talks have stalled since 2014 including over the key issues of the status of occupied east Jerusalem and Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

– Al-Aqsa clashes –

In a reminder of ongoing tensions despite the ceasefire, Israeli police on Friday fired stun grenades at worshippers in Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Israeli forces beat an AFP photographer who was covering the unrest there.

The incident was reminiscent of the tensions in Jerusalem that sparked the latest round of conflict.

Israeli security forces had cracked down on protests against the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes to make way for Jewish settlers in the annexed east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

And they had also moved in on worshippers at Al-Aqsa, Islam’s third holiest site, which is also revered by Jews as Temple Mount.

Hamas on May 10 launched rockets from Gaza towards Israel, in “solidarity” with Palestinians in Jerusalem.

The conflict sparked mob violence in Israel, and clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters in the West Bank.

Israeli forces have killed 25 Palestinians, including four under the age of 18, in the West Bank since May 10, the authorities in the territory say. Israel claims five tried to attack Israeli forces.

