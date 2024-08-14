Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Palestinian Authority president Abbas, Erdogan discuss Gaza ceasefire

AFP

Published

Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas meets with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara
Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas meets with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara - Copyright TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP Turkish Presidental Press Service
Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas meets with Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara - Copyright TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP Turkish Presidental Press Service

Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas met with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday in Ankara for talks on a ceasefire and peace, a day after a visit to Moscow. 

The closed-door talks come at a tense time during the 10-month Israel-Hamas war, with faltering efforts for a ceasefire and Israel braced for threatened attacks from Iran and its proxies following killings of senior Hamas officials in Iran and Lebanon.

Abbas and Erdogan discussed “the massacres committed by Israel in Palestinian territories” as well as “steps that need to be taken for a permanent ceasefire and peace” during their meeting at the presidential palace, according to Erdogan’s office. 

Erdogan has been a fierce critic of Israel’s conduct in the war sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attacks, dubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the butcher of Gaza”.

While Hamas is viewed by the United States, the European Union and Israel as a terrorist organisation, Erdogan has described it as “a liberation movement”.

He has also criticised the Western world for failure to pressure Israel to stop the war. 

In talks with Abbas, Erdogan again lashed out at some Western states’ silence in the face of soaring death toll in Gaza and said that was “unacceptable”, his office said. 

He also said that all countries, especially the Islamic world, should increase their efforts for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

In July, Erdogan chastised Abbas for not responding to his invitation to visit Turkey.

Abbas added a trip to Ankara after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

He will address the Turkish parliament in a special session dedicated to the Palestinian issue on Thursday. 

Abbas, who heads the Fatah Palestinian movement, a rival to Hamas, had already visited Turkey at Erdogan’s invitation in early March.

In this article:Conflict, Diplomacy, Israel, Palestinians, Turkey
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Water discovered on Mars: Clues for microbial life?

The new study analysed seismic waves detected by the Insight lander concludes that 11-20 kilometres beneath the surface, a zone of pores is filled...

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Thirty minutes of exercise increases the proportion of tumour-killing white blood cells

Cell types that support cancer growth include, for example, regulatory T cells and myeloid derived suppressor cells.

23 hours ago
Nathalie Andrijasevic, an assistant curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, points to a painting by Pablo Picasso that was moved to an underground safe room Nathalie Andrijasevic, an assistant curator at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, points to a painting by Pablo Picasso that was moved to an underground safe room

World

Fearing Iran attack, Israeli museum hides top artworks

An Israeli museum that hid some of its most valuable artworks after the October 7 attack has now stashed away even more.

21 hours ago
For Japan's criminal underworld, social media offers an anonymous way to connect with anyone from teenagers to pensioners who are willing to commit crimes to earn money For Japan's criminal underworld, social media offers an anonymous way to connect with anyone from teenagers to pensioners who are willing to commit crimes to earn money

Life

Medicare reform opens up mental health services to seniors

This situation was until a law, heavily influenced by research at Virginia Tech, went into effect in early 2024. This came about through an act...

23 hours ago