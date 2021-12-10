Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pakistani Taliban call off ceasefire with government

Published

As thousands flee Afghanistan, some refugees want to go back
As thousands flee Afghanistan to escape Taliban rule, some refugees are trying to get back into their homeland - Copyright AFP PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
As thousands flee Afghanistan to escape Taliban rule, some refugees are trying to get back into their homeland - Copyright AFP PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

The Pakistani Taliban on Friday called off a ceasefire mediated with the help of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of violating the terms of the agreed truce.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a separate movement that shares a common history with Afghanistan’s new leaders — plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007.

Seven years after the military cracked down on the movement, Islamabad is trying to quell a TTP comeback after the victory of the hardline Islamists across the border.

In a statement, the TTP accused security forces of killing some of its fighters and violating a one-month truce that was due to end in early December. 

“It is not possible to extend the ceasefire in such circumstances,” a spokesman for the TTP said.

“Now the Pakistani public should decide who is not abiding by the agreement.”

A senior TTP commander based in Afghanistan, a government official and a security official had separately told AFP earlier that both sides had agreed to extend the ceasefire. 

Up to 100 prisoners had been released as part of the negotiations.

“We were surprised with the TTP statement,” the government official told AFP Friday from Peshawar, a city close to the remote tribal areas near the Afghan border where the TTP are active.

“Our members of the negotiating team were assured about the extension on the ceasefire.” 

In an audio message, released late Friday, the group’s leader Noor Wali Mehsud said no progress has been made in the negotiations with Pakistani government.

“No progress has been made in the talks, but extension in the ceasefire depends on the circumstances,” Mehsud said.

He added that his group has chosen the path of the armed struggle as well as negotiations, according to Islamic Sharia. “Better if we achieve our goal by negotiations, otherwise jihad is already ongoing,” he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in October that the government was in talks with the TTP for the first time since 2014, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban, who had seized power across the border in August.

The talks have angered many within Pakistan, who remember the brutal attacks — including on schools, hotels, churches and markets — which killed around 70,000 people, according to successive governments.

Malala Yousafzai, who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize, was shot by the TTP as a schoolgirl in her native Swat Valley.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

World

Biden rings the alarm on state of democracy worldwide

Democracy faces "sustained and alarming challenges" worldwide, US President Joe Biden said at a virtual summit on democracy.

21 hours ago

World

Over 40 camels disqualified from Saudi beauty contest over Botox injections

Over 40 contestants were disqualified after their owners manipulated their looks with botox injections, hormones, fillers, and facelifts.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Earth’s ‘Black Box’ is set to log the climate crisis in every detail

A reportedly indestructible steel box, roughly the size of a city bus will digitally collect and store climate-related conversations, data, artifacts.

29 mins ago
US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17 US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

World

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster to include 16- and 17-year-olds.

23 hours ago