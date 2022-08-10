Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

AFP

Published

Lahore Safari Zoo cancelled an auction of lions from its growing pride and said it would expand current facilities instead
Lahore Safari Zoo cancelled an auction of lions from its growing pride and said it would expand current facilities instead - Copyright AFP Arif ALI
Lahore Safari Zoo cancelled an auction of lions from its growing pride and said it would expand current facilities instead - Copyright AFP Arif ALI

A Pakistan zoo has called off plans to auction 12 lions from its ever-growing pride to private buyers, saying it would instead create new enclosures for the big cats.

The auction planned for Thursday had drawn condemnation from the WWF, which urged authorities at Lahore Safari Zoo to instead rehome them with other government wildlife facilities.

“The main reason behind the auction was the lack of space,” deputy director Tanvir Ahmed Janjua told AFP, adding officials had decided to speed up work building two new enclosures.

“Now that this issue is to be resolved soon, there is no need for the auction to take place.”

Set over 200 acres, Lahore Safari Zoo is considered one of the best in the country — where zoos are known for disregarding animal welfare. 

The Lahore facility is currently home to 29 lions, six resident tigers and two jaguars.

Zoo officials had set a reserve of 150,000 Pakistan rupees ($700) per cat — about the same price as a cow — but hoped each would fetch around two million rupees at auction.

Keeping lions, tigers and other exotic wildlife as pets is not uncommon in Pakistan, and is seen as a status symbol.

Wealthy owners post images and video clips of their big cats on social media, and rent them out as props for movies and photoshoots.

Janjua denied opposition from animal rights activists had led to the decision to cancel the auction.

“Should the lions breed more, and we see we are running out of space once again, then we can easily hold another auction,” he said.

In this article:Conservation, Lions, Pakistan, Wildlife
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Markets struggle as strong US jobs boost Fed rate hike bets

All eyes are now on the release this week of US July inflation data, which is expected to show a slight slowdown from June.

14 hours ago
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing

Business

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs.

23 hours ago

Business

Asian markets mixed as focus turns to inflation data

Asian equities were mixed Tuesday as investors await US inflation data later in the week.

20 hours ago
Cezembre only opened to visits in 2018 when extensive demining efforts allowed the opening of a marked path Cezembre only opened to visits in 2018 when extensive demining efforts allowed the opening of a marked path

World

Mine-riddled French island becomes unlikely walkers’ paradise

Cezembre only opened to visits in 2018 when extensive demining efforts allowed the opening of a marked path - Copyright AFP Pierre GUILLAUDBenjamin MASSOTEvery...

24 hours ago