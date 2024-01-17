Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pakistan says Iran launched deadly air strike on its territory

AFP

Published

Copyright AFP Laurence CHU
Copyright AFP Laurence CHU
Emma CLARK

Pakistan said Wednesday that Iran carried out an air strike on its territory that killed two children, after Tehran launched attacks in Iraq and Syria against what it called “anti-Iranian terrorist groups”.

Pakistan denounced the strike, near the nations’ shared border late on Tuesday, as “completely unacceptable”, saying it was unprovoked.

Iran offered no immediate official comment but its state-run Nour News agency said the attack destroyed the Pakistan headquarters of the jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice).

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl is  blacklisted by Iran as a terrorist group and has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years.

The strike came after Iran launched missile attacks on “spy headquarters” and “terrorist” targets in Syria, and in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel waging a war against Hamas in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Huthi rebels in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Pakistan’s official statement did not say where the strike took place, but Pakistani media said it was near Panjgur in southwest Balochistan province, where the two countries share a sparsely populated border of nearly 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

Hours before the strike, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar had met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the strike “resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls”.

– Diplomat summoned –

Pakistan said it summoned Tehran’s top diplomat in Islamabad to protest at the “unprovoked violation of its airspace”.

Late Tuesday, Iran’s Nour News agency posted on X: “Minutes ago, two important headquarters of the so called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group was targeted in Pakistan”.

“These headquarters were destroyed by rockets and drones.”

The group claimed responsibility for an attack in December on a police station in Rask that killed at least 11 Iranian police officers.

The United States has also labelled Jaish al-Adl a terrorist organisation, saying the group “primarily targets Iranian security personnel” but also government officials and civilians with assassinations, kidnappings, and suicide bombings.

Tehran and Islamabad frequently accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from the other’s territory to launch attacks, but it is rare that official forces on either side engage.

“It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.

“Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action.

“Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.”

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center, warned of the seriousness of the strike.

“Iran has staged cross-border operations against Pakistan-based militants in the past, but I don’t recall anything on this scale,” he said on X.

“This plunges Pakistan-Iran ties — a delicate relationship even in the best of times — into serious crisis.”

– ‘Act of aggression’ –

Iraq recalled its ambassador from Iran on Tuesday, condemning as a “clear act of aggression” after deadly missile strikes by its ally on its autonomous Kurdish region.

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the attack, according to the Kurdistan security council.

Iraq challenged Iran’s claim that the strikes targeted Israel’s intelligence services in response to recent Israeli assassinations of Iranian and pro-Iranian commanders.

It said it would lodge a complaint with the UN Security Council over the Iranian “attack on its sovereignty”.

Iran defended its missile strikes in Iraq and Syria, saying they were a “targeted operation” and “just punishment” against those who breach the Islamic republic’s security.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had destroyed the “Zionist regime’s spy headquarters in the Kurdistan region of Iraq”.

Iran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centrepiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

It supports Palestinian militant group Hamas and hailed its deadly October 7 attacks on Israel as a “success” while denying any direct involvement.

Regional tensions have spiked since, drawing in Iran-backed armed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

In this article:Airstrike, Iran, Pakistan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Asian stocks were mixed after a disappointing session on Wall Street Asian stocks were mixed after a disappointing session on Wall Street

Business

Stock markets down on rate cut, Middle East uncertainty

Major stock markets dropped Tuesday as hopes of early interest rate cuts this year fade and tensions mount in the Middle East.

16 hours ago
OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most powerful generative AI tools available to the public OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most powerful generative AI tools available to the public

Tech & Science

OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

OpenAI's ChatGPT is one of the most powerful generative AI tools available to the public - Copyright AFP/File Kirill KUDRYAVTSEVChatGPT maker OpenAI has said...

16 hours ago
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, pictured right, hired Sam Altman, left, after his surprise ouster as head of OpenAI Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, pictured right, hired Sam Altman, left, after his surprise ouster as head of OpenAI

Tech & Science

Microsoft CEO defends OpenAI partnership after EU, UK probes

Nadella was speaking on the sidelines during an event organised by Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in the resort of Davos.

19 hours ago
Lawyers for Fortnite-maker Epic Games and Apple will face off at an appeals hearing over the tight control of App Store, and US Department of Justice lawyers will get to chime in. Lawyers for Fortnite-maker Epic Games and Apple will face off at an appeals hearing over the tight control of App Store, and US Department of Justice lawyers will get to chime in.

Tech & Science

Epic says Apple court fight is ‘lost’

The CEO of Fortnite-maker Epic Games said the company's court battle to open up Apple's iPhone to alternative app stores was lost.

12 hours ago