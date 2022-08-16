Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pakistan road crash inferno kills 20

At least 20 people were killed when a bus caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker in Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.
AFP

Published

At least 20 people were killed when a bus caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker in Pakistan
At least 20 people were killed when a bus caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker in Pakistan - Copyright AFP -
At least 20 people were killed when a bus caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker in Pakistan - Copyright AFP -

At least 20 people were killed when a bus caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker in Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

The passengers were a couple of hours into a long journey when their vehicle crashed on the outskirts of the central city of Multan.

Photos of the scene show the burnt-out wreckage of the bus after it smashed into the back of the tanker.

“I can confirm 20 people have been killed in the incident due to the fire,” Rao Zulfiqar Ali, a senior police official, told AFP.

Six other people were injured in the incident, he said.

Pakistan has a dismal record of fatal traffic accidents due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

In 2015 at least 62 people were killed in another fiery crash involving a passenger bus and an oil tanker in the southern Sindh province.

In this article:Accident, Pakistan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Has blockchain found a use beyond crypto trading?

The crypto crash brought devastation for small investors and bankruptcy for many companies.

23 hours ago
Stronger consumption and capital investment helped Japan's economy in the second quarter Stronger consumption and capital investment helped Japan's economy in the second quarter

Business

Japan’s GDP expands in Q2 after Covid curbs lifted

Japan's economy expanded in the three months to June, official data showed Monday.

23 hours ago

Business

Asian markets mostly rise, China data shows slowdown

Asian markets mostly rose Monday as investors took heart from signs of cooling US inflation.

23 hours ago
China's industrial production rose 3.8 percent on-year in July, down from 3.9 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday China's industrial production rose 3.8 percent on-year in July, down from 3.9 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday

Business

China’s factory output, retail sales up in July but weaker than expected

Factory output and retail sales in China edged up in July but were weaker than analysts' expectations.

24 hours ago