Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre

Published

Pakistani police called Monday for the wildly popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game to be banned after a teenager confessed to killing four members of his family in a rage after bingeing for days playing online.

Police said Ali Zain shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother on January 18, and claimed under questioning at the weekend that the game had driven him to violence.

“This is not the first incident of its nature,” police investigator Imran Kishwar told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore, adding “so we have decided to recommend a ban”.

PUBG is an online multiplayer “battle royale” game in which the winner is the last survivor.

Kishwar said Ali, 18, lived in complete isolation in his room and was addicted to the game.

Dawn newspaper quoted a Lahore police officer as saying Ali “fired at his family thinking that they will also come back to life, as happened in the game”.

Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series “The Hunger Games”, PUBG has become one of the world’s most popular mobile games.

Telecoms authorities in Pakistan have previously temporarily blocked access to the game after complaints about its violent content.

The game has been banned — briefly or permanently — in several other countries, including India and China.

In this article:Pakistan, PUBG, Videogames
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar

Tech & Science

Gas stoves and ovens have to go — They emit methane gas even when turned off

A study suggests that gas stoves are not as safe for the environment. Even when a natural gas cooking stove isn’t on, it leaks...

22 hours ago
There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong

World

Hong Kong sees first ‘seditious publication’ jailings since handover

Hong Kong’s courts jailed two people for publishing seditious content, the first time the colonial-era law has been used.

18 hours ago
Art Spiegelman, author of the acclaimed graphic Holocaust novel "Maus," which was banned by a Tennessee school district. Art Spiegelman, author of the acclaimed graphic Holocaust novel "Maus," which was banned by a Tennessee school district.

World

Op-Ed: Book banning is back in style as the MAGA crowd’s war on truth heats up

Around the country, parents, politicians and school boards are challenging the content of books at a pace not seen in decades.

10 hours ago
Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises concerns Qatar says activist 'safe' as rights group raises concerns

World

Qatar emir meets Biden in shadow of Ukraine tensions

Joe Biden will build on attempts to ensure energy back-up for European allies when he hosts Qatar's emir Monday in a White House.

19 hours ago