Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pakistan internet disrupted as opposition launches election campaign

AFP

Published

A shopkeeper in the Pakistan port city of Karachi arranges flags of political parties for sale ahead of next month's election
A shopkeeper in the Pakistan port city of Karachi arranges flags of political parties for sale ahead of next month's election - Copyright AFP Shubham KOUL
A shopkeeper in the Pakistan port city of Karachi arranges flags of political parties for sale ahead of next month's election - Copyright AFP Shubham KOUL

Internet and social media services across Pakistan were severely disrupted Sunday night as the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan prepared to launch a massive online campaign ahead of elections next month.

Khan and most senior leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) have been rejected as candidates for the February 8 vote in what they say is a campaign by the military-led establishment to thwart their participation.

PTI planned a massive national and global telethon Sunday evening to launch its manifesto and raise campaign funds, but internet disruptions started from early evening.

“The incident is consistent with previous social media filtering events which have all been imposed during opposition party rallies or speeches by opposition leader Imran Khan,” said Netblocks, a watchdog organization that monitors cybersecurity and internet governance.

Netblocks Director Alp Toker told AFP the disruptions were affecting network providers across the country.

“Such nation-scale social media targeting political activities is almost unprecedented at this scale –- Venezuela is one other country that has used similar measures to limit opposition speeches and rallies,” he said.

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan condemned the disruption as “a violation of international law”.

“In the context of elections, all political parties should get the basic right of freedom of expression. It is the responsibility of the government of Pakistan to uphold the fundamental rights,” it said on X.

– Defiant campaign –

Khan, 71, was ousted last year after falling out with Pakistan’s powerful military leaders who backed him into power in 2018.

In opposition, he waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the military establishment which has directly ruled the nation for much of its history.

Khan accused them of engineering his removal from office in a no-confidence vote via a US-backed conspiracy, and of plotting an assassination attempt that saw him wounded.

After Khan’s brief detention in May sparked unrest, PTI has been the subject of a widespread crackdown, with leading figures either jailed or forced to leave the party.

The election season has been somewhat muted, with most activity taking place in various courts where hundreds of cases are pending to determine who can take part.

The Supreme Court is due this week to rule on the lifetime disqualification of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned from exile earlier this year to launch a political comeback and could be a likely winner if he is allowed to run.

In this article:Internet, Pakistan, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Grammarly, English usage, and the fossilization of writing software styles

Just lose the prehistoric pedants.  

13 hours ago
The strike comes just as many people begin to travel for the holiday season The strike comes just as many people begin to travel for the holiday season

Life

Ticket scammers target people coming back from the Holidays

This scam is especially dangerous because it is so difficult to detect and since the scammer is the initial buyer...

20 hours ago
Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea

Business

Maersk says to avoid Red Sea for foreseeable future

Maersk ships have been attacked in the Red Sea - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP JUSTIN SULLIVANShipping giant Maersk said Friday that it would...

22 hours ago
At least 126 people died in the magnitude-7.5 tremor At least 126 people died in the magnitude-7.5 tremor

World

Woman in 90s pulled from rubble five days after Japan quake

At least 126 people died in the magnitude-7.5 tremor - Copyright AFP -Toshifumi Kitamura, with Kyoko Hasegawa in TokyoA woman in her 90s trapped...

13 hours ago