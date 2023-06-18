Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Pakistan arrests 10 trafficking suspects after Greek boat tragedy

AFP

Published

Between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the boat that sank of Greece's coast
Between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the boat that sank of Greece's coast - Copyright AFP Angelos Tzortzinis
Between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the boat that sank of Greece's coast - Copyright AFP Angelos Tzortzinis

Pakistan authorities arrested 10 alleged human traffickers on Sunday, days after hundreds of migrants were feared drowned off the Greek coast.

Every year, thousands of young Pakistanis embark on perilous journeys attempting to enter Europe illegally in search of a better life.

Local media said as many as 300 Pakistanis had died after a rusty trawler sank near Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday.

Officials said nine people had been detained in Pakistan-administered Kashmir — home to a majority of the victims — and one in Gujrat, a city that has long served as a springboard for migrants.

“They are presently under investigation for their involvement in facilitating the entire process,” said Chaudhary Shaukat, a local official from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Between 400 to 750 people were believed to be aboard the boat, according to a joint statement from the International Organization for Migration and UN Refugee Agency.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs said 12 nationals had survived, but it had no information on how many were aboard the boat.

An immigration official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the figure could surpass 200.

Monday has been declared a national day of mourning while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate crackdown on agents engaged in people smuggling, saying they would be “severely punished”.

“The Prime Minister has given a firm directive to intensify efforts in combating individuals involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking,” his office said in a statement.

A combination of political turmoil and an economy on the brink of collapse drives tens of thousands of Pakistanis to leave the country — legally and illegally.

Young men, primarily from eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  province, often use a route through Iran, Libya, Turkey and Greece to enter Europe.

In this article:Arrests, Greece, Immigration, Pakistan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Migrants camp outside across from the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas on May 8, 2023 Migrants camp outside across from the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas on May 8, 2023

World

Extreme heat baking much of Texas with no relief in sight

An excessive heat warning has been extended in Texas through 8 pm Sunday and will most likely go into next week.

19 hours ago
Outside the school, distraught survivors were comforted by loved ones Outside the school, distraught survivors were comforted by loved ones

World

Militant attack kills 41 at Ugandan school

Outside the school, distraught survivors were comforted by loved ones - Copyright AFP Jim WATSONMilitants linked to the Islamic State group massacred at least...

21 hours ago
A carer helps an elderly resident - one of three alzheimer sufferers in the establishment- in a house at L'Hay-les- Roses on the outskirts of Paris A carer helps an elderly resident - one of three alzheimer sufferers in the establishment- in a house at L'Hay-les- Roses on the outskirts of Paris

Life

Is it time for Medicare to cover the cost of Alzheimer’s drugs?

There's currently no cure for Alzheimer's disease. But there is medicine available that can temporarily reduce the symptoms. How available should it be?

8 hours ago
A satellite photo shows the burned-out market area of El Geneina in Sudan's West Darfur state A satellite photo shows the burned-out market area of El Geneina in Sudan's West Darfur state

World

Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies

A satellite photo shows the burned-out market area of El Geneina in Sudan's West Darfur state - Copyright POOL/AFP LEAH MILLISSudan’s warring generals agreed...

15 hours ago