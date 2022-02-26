Connect with us

Pakistan-Afghan border still closed two days after deadly clash

Hundreds of people were stranded Saturday at a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan troops guard a checkpoint at the Afghan border near Chaman, days after three people were killed in fighting between security forces from both sides
Hundreds of people were stranded Saturday at a key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

Border tensions have risen since the Taliban’s return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging militant groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.

Each side blamed the other for Thursday’s fighting at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.

“The border remains closed for passengers as well as trade,” a Pakistani security official told AFP.

“A delegation of tribal notables and religious leaders has been formed to hold talks with the Taliban,” he added.

An AFP reporter saw hundreds of people waiting at Chaman for the border to reopen.

Thousands usually cross every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.

