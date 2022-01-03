Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Oxfam says 'severely' affected by Indian foreign funds ban

Oxfam India says restrictions on its access to international funds will have severe consequences for its humanitarian work.

Published

Oxfam urges Biden to normalize ties with Cuba
Global charity Oxfam. © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SCOTT OLSON
Global charity Oxfam. © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File SCOTT OLSON

Oxfam India says restrictions on its access to international funds will have severe consequences for its humanitarian work and hinder provision of vital medical equipment to fight the Covid pandemic.

The charity group’s local arm said a decision by the country’s home ministry meant that from January 1 it was no longer able to receive foreign funding to finance relief work.

It comes just a week after India imposed the same restrictions on the Missionaries of Charity, founded by the late Catholic nun Mother Teresa.

Oxfam India chief Amitabh Behar said his organisation had worked closely with local partners to “provide life-saving equipment and support” during the pandemic.

The ministry’s decision “will severely hamper these collaborations which were providing relief to those who needed it the most during times of crisis”, he said in a Sunday statement.

Charities and non-profit firms in India need to register under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to receive money from abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been accused of cutting off access to funding for rights groups and charities based in the country.

Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, which runs shelter homes across India, had its permission revoked last week for “not meeting the eligibility conditions”, according to the home ministry, which did not give further details.

In total the ministry refused to renew FCRA registration for 179 non-government organisations, according to The Hindu newspaper.

Amnesty International announced it was halting operations in India after the government froze its bank accounts in 2020.

In this article:oxfam, oxfam international
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Germany shutters half of its six remaining nuclear plants

Germany shut down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on...

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

Former Kentucky coal mine to be turned into state’s largest solar farm

The renewable energy firm, Savion, is building a 200-megawatt solar installation on a former coal mine on the border of Kentucky and West Virginia.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Buttigieg, FAA chief request delay in 5G rollout over airlines’ concerns

Updated Celluar Antennas with tower for the usage of 5G mobile. Source - Author Steve Kazella (talk) CC SA 4.0.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson,...

16 hours ago
France removes EU flag from Arc de Triomphe after rightwing anger France removes EU flag from Arc de Triomphe after rightwing anger

World

France removes EU flag from Arc de Triomphe after rightwing anger

French authorities removed a temporary installation of the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris on Sunday.

22 hours ago