Over 40 camels disqualified from Saudi beauty contest over Botox injections

Saudi authorities have carried out their biggest crackdown on camel beauty contestants. Over 40 contestants were disqualified after their owners manipulated their looks with botox injections, hormones, fillers, and facelifts.

Saudi Arabia’s popular King Abdulaziz Camel Festival kicked off earlier this month, and breeders are invited to enter their most eye-pleasing camels in the festival for a chance to win part of the $66 million in prize money.

But the festival is much more than a mere beauty contest for camels. The month-long event also features camel races, sales, and other festivities typically showcasing thousands of dromedaries. It also seeks to preserve the camel’s role in the kingdom’s Bedouin tradition and heritage.

In all seriousness, a camel’s beauty is judged by the “shape of the camels’ heads, necks, humps, dress, and postures,” per the AP. And especially pleasing is attributes that include long, droopy lips, and a big nose.

Several years ago, the festival was embroiled in a scandal when it was discovered that several breeders had used Botox injections to enhance certain of the attributes looked for by the judges.

In 2018, several days before the start of the festival, Saudi media reported that a veterinarian was caught performing plastic surgery on the camels before the pageant, according to UAE’s The National. In addition to the injections, the clinic was surgically reducing the size of the animals’ ears to make them appear more delicate.

“They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips, and even the jaw,” Ali Al Mazrouei, a regular at such festivals and the son of a prominent Emirati breeder, told the newspaper. “It makes the head more inflated so when the camel comes it’s like, ‘Oh look at how big that head is. It has big lips, a big nose.’ “

India’s Bikaner camel festival 2020. Source – Meetu1980. CC SA 4.0.

Stopping the scandal using modern technology

The BBC is reporting that “advanced” technology is being used to uncover tampering with camels on a scale not seen before, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

All contestants are first led into a hall where their external appearance and movements were examined by specialists, it said. Their heads, necks, and torsos were then scanned with X-ray and 3D ultrasound machines, and samples were taken for genetic analysis and other tests.

The new technology seems to have worked quite well because 27 contestants in the cup for Majaheim camels alone were disqualified for having stretched body parts and 16 were ejected for having received injections, according to SPA.

Birqash Camel Market, photo by Hatem Moushir. Source – Hatem Moushir, CC SA 4.0.

The organizers of the pageant, the Camel Club, were cited as saying that they were “keen to halt all acts of tampering and deception in the beautification of camels” and promising to “impose strict penalties on manipulators”.

The festival attracts tourists and breeders from around the world. Some 33,000 camel owners from as far away as the US, Russia, and France are participating in the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which is the largest in the world and lasts 40 days.

As many as 100,000 tourists are also expected daily at the 32 square kilometers (12 sq miles) festival site, 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.