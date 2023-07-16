Over 1,300 flights canceled as severe storms slam Northeast

More than 1,300 flights have been canceled and nearly 3,500 have been delayed across the United States Sunday. Source - Ahmed of Al Jazeera English, CC SA 2.0.

More than 1,300 flights have been canceled and nearly 3,500 have been delayed across the United States Sunday because of severe storms.

Airports across the Northeast are seeing the majority of the disruptions, as thunderstorms hit the region throughout the day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to data from FlightAware as of 6 p.m. EDT, flight delays within, into, or out of the United States today total 7,437, while total cancellations have reached 2,557.

Over 56 million people were under a flood watch, as heavy rain moved through on Sunday morning and into the afternoon, causing flash flooding in parts of Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

A number of airports are also experiencing ground stops, including Boston Logan International Airport, as well as New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport, and John F. Kennedy International Airport reports CNN News.

LaGuardia Airport in Queens was also under a ground stop due to thunderstorms, the FAA said. “Due to heavy rain & fog, customers are advised to check with their airline before coming to the airport,” the airport said on Twitter.

JetBlue is seeing a significant impact, with 25% (252) of flights canceled and 44% (449) delayed. The regional airline Republic Airways is also seeing an impact with 32% (317) of flights canceled and 19% (185) delayed, according to FlightAware.

Ground stops are implemented when air traffic control is unable to safely accommodate additional aircraft in the system. They are most frequently used for severely reduced-capacity situations such as weather.

There were likely more than 1 million passengers booked on the 8,000 canceled flights industry-wide, based on statistics from aviation analytics firm Cirium and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Bad weather kicked off those travel delays, though a series of staffing shortages and FAA problems created a travel meltdown.