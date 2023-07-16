Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Over 1,300 flights canceled as severe storms slam Northeast

More than 1,300 flights have been canceled and nearly 3,500 have been delayed across the United States Sunday because of severe storms.
Avatar photo

Published

More than 1,300 flights have been canceled and nearly 3,500 have been delayed across the United States Sunday. Source - Ahmed of Al Jazeera English, CC SA 2.0.
More than 1,300 flights have been canceled and nearly 3,500 have been delayed across the United States Sunday. Source - Ahmed of Al Jazeera English, CC SA 2.0.

More than 1,300 flights have been canceled and nearly 3,500 have been delayed across the United States Sunday because of severe storms.

Airports across the Northeast are seeing the majority of the disruptions, as thunderstorms hit the region throughout the day, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to data from FlightAware as of 6 p.m. EDT, flight delays within, into, or out of the United States today total 7,437, while total cancellations have reached 2,557.

Over 56 million people were under a flood watch, as heavy rain moved through on Sunday morning and into the afternoon, causing flash flooding in parts of Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

A number of airports are also experiencing ground stops, including Boston Logan International Airport, as well as New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport, and John F. Kennedy International Airport reports CNN News.

LaGuardia Airport in Queens was also under a ground stop due to thunderstorms, the FAA said. “Due to heavy rain & fog, customers are advised to check with their airline before coming to the airport,” the airport said on Twitter.

JetBlue is seeing a significant impact, with 25% (252) of flights canceled and 44% (449) delayed. The regional airline Republic Airways is also seeing an impact with 32% (317) of flights canceled and 19% (185) delayed, according to FlightAware.

Ground stops are implemented when air traffic control is unable to safely accommodate additional aircraft in the system. They are most frequently used for severely reduced-capacity situations such as weather.

There were likely more than 1 million passengers booked on the 8,000 canceled flights industry-wide, based on statistics from aviation analytics firm Cirium and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Bad weather kicked off those travel delays, though a series of staffing shortages and FAA problems created a travel meltdown.

In this article:FAA Ground stops, flight cancellations, flight delays, FlightAeware data, US Airports
Avatar photo
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

'Ultimate showdown': Novak Djokovic kisses the grass as he celebrates winning against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals 'Ultimate showdown': Novak Djokovic kisses the grass as he celebrates winning against Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals

Sports

‘Ultimate showdown’ as Djokovic, Alcaraz clash for Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic says the sporting world will be watching his "ultimate showdown" against Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's Wimbledon final.

15 hours ago
David Archuleta David Archuleta

Entertainment

Review: David Archuleta releases his new single ‘I’m Yours’

Pop singer-songwriter David Archuleta released his new single and music video for “I’m Yours.”

21 hours ago
Jane Birkin spent most of her life in her adopted France, where she became a style icon Jane Birkin spent most of her life in her adopted France, where she became a style icon

Life

Jane Birkin, British-French celebrity and style icon, dies at 76

Jane Birkin, the British-born singer and actress who became a style icon in her adopted France, has died, she was 76.

10 hours ago
US regulators have expressed concerns that Xbox-parent Microsoft buying 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard would give the tech titan too much clout in the videogame market US regulators have expressed concerns that Xbox-parent Microsoft buying 'Call of Duty' publisher Activision Blizzard would give the tech titan too much clout in the videogame market

Business

Losses stack up for FTC’s Khan in US antitrust crackdown

FTC chairman Lina Khan is on a mission to embolden US competition enforcers.

17 hours ago