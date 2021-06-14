Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Oscar-nominated actor Ned Beatty dies, aged 83

Published

Oscar-nominated actor Ned Beatty dies, aged 83
Ned Beatty died aged 83 - Copyright Getty Images North America/Getty Images/AFP/File Frazer Harrison
Ned Beatty died aged 83 - Copyright Getty Images North America/Getty Images/AFP/File Frazer Harrison

Ned Beatty, the prolific and Oscar-nominated character actor known for roles in “Network,” “Superman” and “Toy Story 3,” has died aged 83, US media reported Sunday.

“Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones,” Shelter Entertainment Group talent manager Deborah Miller said, according to CNN.

The Kentucky native made his big-screen debut in the 1972 film “Deliverance.”

That film, in which Beatty won attention for his performance in a humiliating rape scene, started a film career which would continue until 2013.

Other productions on his long list of credits include “Superman,” “All the President’s Men,” and the acclaimed TV series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Younger movie fans will recall his 2010 turn as the menacing teddy bear Lotso in “Toy Story 3,” which was nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

Lee Unkrich, who directed the film, tweeted that it “was a joy and an incredible honor to work with him.”

“Thanks, Ned, for bringing Lotso to life — both his good side and his not-so-good side,” he added. “We’ll miss you.”

It was Beatty’s role in “Network” that won him his first and only Oscar nod, for best supporting actor, a performance that included a memorably cynical monologue on dollars, cents and “the primal forces of nature”.

Tweeting after news of Beatty’s death broke, the actor and director Seth Rogen called it “one of the greatest monologues ever in a movie.”

Alex Winter, who starred in the “Bill &amp; Ted” films, called Beatty “one of the greats.”

In this article:

You may also like:

China's 'wolf warrior' diplomats howl at Xinjiang critics China's 'wolf warrior' diplomats howl at Xinjiang critics

World

Op-Ed: China’s anti-sanctions law – Winding up the world the wrong way

Put simply - An enigmatic dragon will outperform predictable, rather cliché-ridden wolves anytime. This approach simply can't work.

18 hours ago
Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya

World

Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya

Myanmar has been rocked by mass protest since the military ousted civilian leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi in February - Copyright AFP STRAnti-junta protesters...

20 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Billionaires – Missing the point of success, or preventing the success of others?

The world’s gripes with billionaires are real and getting worse. The human race doesn’t exist for the sole purpose of making a few lucky...

6 hours ago
Guam wants say in safe zone for US-bound Afghan allies Guam wants say in safe zone for US-bound Afghan allies

World

Guam wants say in safe zone for US-bound Afghan allies

Guam has been used as an evacuation destination before, housing Vietnamese refugees in 1975 before they were resettled in the United States - Copyright...

23 hours ago